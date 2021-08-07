What's new

NSW woman, 34, becomes Australia's seventh AstraZeneca-related death

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,142
-23
9,542
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.abc.net.au

NSW woman, 34, becomes Australia's seventh AstraZeneca-related death

The Therapeutic Goods Administration says the woman died on Wednesday from a confirmed case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au

A 34-year-old woman in New South Wales has died from a rare blood clotting condition, after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.


The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said the woman died on Wednesday from a confirmed case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

She had received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

"The TGA extends its sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones," the TGA report said.

"We are in close communication with NSW Health, who are undertaking further investigation of this case."

The medical regulator has stressed the protective benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the potential risks.


About 6.8 million doses of AstraZeneca have now been administered across the country, with seven deaths linked to the vaccine.

Six of those deaths were linked to TTS, while the other was a case of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which is when your immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets.

Two weeks ago, the nation's expert vaccine advisory group said all adults in Greater Sydney should "strongly consider" getting vaccinated with any available shot, including AstraZeneca.



The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) said the new advice was being issued because of the increasing risk of COVID-19 in the city, and the severity of the Delta strain.

While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred shot for Australians aged under 60 outside of Sydney, the medical regulator has stressed the protective benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the potential risks.

New South Wales recorded its highest number of daily COVID cases since the pandemic began on Thursday, with 262 new cases.

It was also the deadliest day of the current Delta outbreak, with five deaths.

Four of the five people who died were not vaccinated, while one person had received one dose of AstraZeneca.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Sydney man Aude Alaskar became the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in NSW.

There are currently 350 Australians in hospital with COVID-19, 57 of whom are in intensive care.

The majority of them are in NSW.

Blood clotting disorder appears to particularly affect younger women
The medical regulator said in Australia, severe cases of TTS appeared to be more common in women, especially those in younger age groups.

Nearly half of the women with TTS needed intensive care treatment, and five of the six TTS deaths occurred in women.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,828
69
46,716
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tai Hai Chen said:
In Australia, only 6.8 million jabs for 3.4 million people. This does not meet industrial standard for safety.
Click to expand...
Better look at the figures for the rest of the world....We've already passed 50 million AZ jabs.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,142
-23
9,542
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
waz said:
Better look at the figures for the rest of the world....We've already passed 50 million AZ jabs.
Click to expand...
This is 7th death in Australia out of 3.4 million AstraZeneca. This does not meet industrial safety standard. AstraZeneca is too dangerous to receive approval in China and Russia.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,844
1
2,881
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tai Hai Chen said:
This is 7th death in Australia out of 3.4 million AstraZeneca. This does not meet industrial safety standard. AstraZeneca is too dangerous to receive approval in China and Russia.
Click to expand...
Many vaccines have been withdrawn in the past when the death toll was 20 or so. More people have died from these vaccines then all vaccines in history put together.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,828
69
46,716
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tai Hai Chen said:
This is 7th death in Australia out of 3.4 million AstraZeneca. This does not meet industrial safety standard. AstraZeneca is too dangerous to receive approval in China and Russia.
Click to expand...
That's nothing. More people died from aspirin each, 3,000 yearly in actual fact. Also did any of those people have underlying issues?
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,142
-23
9,542
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
waz said:
That's nothing. More people died from aspirin each, 3,000 yearly in actual fact.
Click to expand...
True, but not for an industrial grade product. If 1 person dies of faulty brake, the automaker has to recall millions of cars. Toyota had to do this in 2010. We are talking about dozens of people died from AstraZeneca already. Heck, even Canada banned AstraZeneca after only very limited use.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom