PAKISTAN-RUSSIA RELATIONS: OLD PLAYERS ON A NEW TRAJECTORY

https://southasianvoices.org/pakistan-russia-relations-old-players-new-trajectory/

Yasir Hussain

The Author is from Pakistan ---- What more to Say !!southasianvoices.org had No Standing -----Same Gentleman has written another HyperBola Article on Pakistan- Russia --- This forum is Becoming Pure Trash Now !!Wonder what Scrutinty the Moderators are doing ?Yasir Hussain is SAV Visiting Fellow July 2017. He holds a masters degree in International Relations from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He has a deep interest in global issues, particularly nuclear arms control and disarmament, nuclear safety and security, political economy, and conflict resolution. He tweets @yasirhunzai1.