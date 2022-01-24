[NSFW] Perverted Hindu youth discuss violating Muslim women on online voice-chatting app, Clubhouse

Perhaps the most vile thing is the subsequent discussion where a Hindu boy discusses murdering his father to rape his Muslim mother:Imagine this. You are a Muslim woman who has done Ghar Wapsi and married a Pujari like H's regularly urge you to do. You give birth and give the Pujari a male child to continue the legacy of Tantatani Drum in your new family. You should be safe from the kale groping hands of virats who only want to bring you back to your ancestral religion now, no? Isn't this what they promise??Nope, turns out you're not safe! Because that child you gave birth to is another pujari, with the exact same disgusting ideology, perversions and fetishes the rest of them have.I hope this is a wake up call for that poor Muslim women to divorce and abandon the filthy H's she thought she could make her family.