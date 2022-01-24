What's new

[NSFW] Perverted Hindu youth discuss violating Muslim women on online voice-chatting app, Clubhouse

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483098881789693953

Perhaps the most vile thing is the subsequent discussion where a Hindu boy discusses murdering his father to rape his Muslim mother:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483099152766898177
Imagine this. You are a Muslim woman who has done Ghar Wapsi and married a Pujari like H's regularly urge you to do. You give birth and give the Pujari a male child to continue the legacy of Tantatani Drum in your new family. You should be safe from the kale groping hands of virats who only want to bring you back to your ancestral religion now, no? Isn't this what they promise??

Nope, turns out you're not safe! Because that child you gave birth to is another pujari, with the exact same disgusting ideology, perversions and fetishes the rest of them have.

I hope this is a wake up call for that poor Muslim women to divorce and abandon the filthy H's she thought she could make her family.
 
The sanghi and their support base are the most disgusting creatures on this earth and the only solution for them will be their total eradication.
Hear carefully and you have their women joining in.
 
Nothing new - however, clubhouse will not take action nor will any other social media app with either majority of Indian Bhaktora Hindus as employees.

That morality and ethics is dead for them - had this been lets say Chinese or muslim men hypothetically discussing something against any other ethnicity or religion there would be bans, press releases and champions of human rights bollywood dances.
 
waz said:
The sanghi and their support base are the most disgusting creatures on this earth and the only solution for them will be their total eradication.
Hear carefully and you have their women joining in.
Please see my other thread where I mention how female Sanghis also have historically participated in the sexualization and debasement of Muslim women. Very weird dynamic.
 
Very Hindu behavior. It appears Hindus are returning to their pre-Islamic and pre-British culture.

Sexual exploitation of lower castes and minorities through temple prostitution was a big thing in the ancient days. When the Ghaznavids raided Somnath, hundreds of nude 'entertainers' (essentially sex slaves) were found serving their Hindu priests.
From a non-Hindu lens such things appear criminal, but for a true Hindu it's an intrinsic element of their religion/culture.
 
Hiptullha said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483098881789693953

Perhaps the most vile thing is the subsequent discussion where a Hindu boy discusses murdering his father to rape his Muslim mother:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483099152766898177
Imagine this. You are a Muslim woman who has done Ghar Wapsi and married a Pujari like H's regularly urge you to do. You give birth and give the Pujari a male child to continue the legacy of Tantatani Drum in your new family. You should be safe from the kale groping hands of virats who only want to bring you back to your ancestral religion now, no? Isn't this what they promise??

Nope, turns out you're not safe! Because that child you gave birth to is another pujari, with the exact same disgusting ideology, perversions and fetishes the rest of them have.

I hope this is a wake up call for that poor Muslim women to divorce and abandon the filthy H's she thought she could make her family.
Disgusting.
 
Maira La said:
Very Hindu behavior. It appears Hindus are returning to their pre-Islamic and pre-British culture.

Sexual exploitation of lower castes and minorities through temple prostitution was a big thing in the ancient days. When the Ghaznavids raided Somnath, hundreds of nude 'entertainers' (essentially sex slaves) were found serving their Hindu priests.
From a non-Hindu lens such things appear criminal, but for a true Hindu it's an intrinsic element of their religion/culture.
This is what they meant when they talked about how Modi-jee was getting rid of foreign invaders and their influences. Get rid of foreign evil Abrahamic morality so they can grope and rape women and then immortalize those acts by making carvings of it in their temples
 
The Quaid was a great man.........nuff said.

And for all it's shortcomings, it's disappointments and it's injustice...........................still, we have a country of our own. SHUKRALHAMDULLILAH
 
