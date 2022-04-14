What's new

NSC statement did not include the word 'conspiracy': DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month.

He was answering a question by a journalist after his press conference. The journalist had asked the army leadership's stance on Imran Khan's claim of a foreign conspiracy and whether the NSC had endorsed such a claim.

"As far as military response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued ... which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting.


"The words used are in front of you ... as I said ... the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not."

Gen Iftikhar said the minutes of the NSC meeting can be declassified if the government decides.

He is briefing journalists on the recently held formation commanders conference at the General Headquarters.

More to follow.

NSC statement did not include the word 'conspiracy': DG ISPR

