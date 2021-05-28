NSA on TLP issue

He will be the first one to runaway from the country if something happens to govt, he is a man of international establishment , a deep trap is laid around Pakistan and arrogant brainless a heavy liability on nation aka Imran Khan the jina Wala baba is unable to understand it, better evil fighting evil and this will finish both, thses general these politicians are such a mess that finally the prayers of common Pakistani seems accepted by The Almighty and these traitors and their ugly tools will be removed , inshallah