NSA Hacked China’s Aeronautics, Space Research University

China Says US Hacked Aeronautics, Space Research University​

  • NSA is accused of cyberattacks on Northwestern Polytechnical
  • China has been more direct in accusing US of conducting hacks
By Sarah Zheng
September 4, 2022, 9:15 PM PDT

China accused a US intelligence agency of hacking a government-funded university with aeronautics and space research programs, ramping up a dispute between the world’s two largest economies over cyber snooping.

The National Security Agency’s Office of Tailored Access Operations carried out the attacks on Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, according to China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center.

A team from the center and 360 Security Technology Inc. analyzed the university’s information systems after an attack from overseas was reported in June, the statement added. The NSA conducted more than 10,000 “vicious” cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, stealing more than 140 gigabytes of data with “great value,” the team said.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...s-of-repeated-hacks-on-polytechnic-university
 

