What's new

NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,386
20
13,184
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context and was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday, government officials clarified.

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The clarification came as certain media reports suggested that the NSA was speaking in the context of China and the Ladakh situation. Doval who was in Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan ashram on October 24 had addressed the devotees there about the spiritual power of India, where he also mentioned Swami Vivekanand.

“You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country,” the NSA had said.

“We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming. We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others’ land too but not our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others,” he had further stated.

The NSA suggested that states are bound by physical dimensions but the nation is an emotional bond which is bound by the common thread of spirituality and culture in which there is a collective sense of pride and role of our Gurus and spiritual centres is to guard this larger sense of collective identity.

www.hindustantimes.com

NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Even with the deployment of 50,000 troops along the LAC the Indians are still not very confident about their capabilities. Their leaders first give threatening speeches to the audience and later retract after weighing the pros and cons.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,208
8
45,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
India and Indians have failed to territorial define their identities.

The colonial experiment of India threatens world security as the dying white elephant swithers in his last season of being in 'Must'.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,386
20
13,184
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
The colonial experiment of India threatens world security as the dying white elephant swithers in his last season of being in 'Must'.
Click to expand...
The current Union of India is the brainchild of Sardar Patel, who coerced Stately principalities in joining the artificial state of India.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,393
15
15,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Whadda complete pussy. What is this b.s.??

"We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming. We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others’ land too but not our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others,” he had further stated."

Can anyone explain the above nonsense?

He will fight but he won't fight and if he does fight it will be for the betterment of all mankind and not selfishnes. He won't mention "China" but he hopes maybe perhaps China understands this non-threat of non-violence.

Look, Ajit, just walk up to whichever prick looks you funny in the eye and shove him! Then take it from there. This yoga crap will confuse your enemy for a minute but he will still bring the smackdown after he's figured out you're a complete puss-claat.

@Musings check out Doval trying to do a Gandhi variant of Churchill's epic speech. And according to the op, this raas-claat batty man still retracted his non-threat!!

For comparison:

"Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender"
 
N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,776
-55
906
Country
India
Location
India
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Even with the deployment of 50,000 troops along the LAC the Indians are still not very confident about their capabilities. Their leaders first give threatening speeches to the audience and later retract after weighing the pros and cons.
Click to expand...
Why would one assume that his speech was about China ?

It is about EVERY THREAT that India faces.
 
rott

rott

SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
6,920
-8
14,313
Country
China
Location
China
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context and was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday, government officials clarified.

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The clarification came as certain media reports suggested that the NSA was speaking in the context of China and the Ladakh situation. Doval who was in Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan ashram on October 24 had addressed the devotees there about the spiritual power of India, where he also mentioned Swami Vivekanand.

“You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country,” the NSA had said.

“We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming. We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others’ land too but not our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others,” he had further stated.

The NSA suggested that states are bound by physical dimensions but the nation is an emotional bond which is bound by the common thread of spirituality and culture in which there is a collective sense of pride and role of our Gurus and spiritual centres is to guard this larger sense of collective identity.

www.hindustantimes.com

NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Even with the deployment of 50,000 troops along the LAC the Indians are still not very confident about their capabilities. Their leaders first give threatening speeches to the audience and later retract after weighing the pros and cons.
Click to expand...
I should retract my post too in the other thread :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top