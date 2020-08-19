NRO to Tareen??

Government changed the head of FIA sugar crises JIT ahead of meeting of Jahangir Tareen with PM Khan today. What else is an NRO?? Read both news items and connect the dots!!

Govt changes head of FIA sugar crisis JIT | The Express Tribune The government has changed the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led joint investigation team (JIT) probing into a sugar crisis.

Tareen group of 30 MPs set to meet PM today ISLAMABAD - The ruling PTI’s more than 30 lawmakers belonging to like-minded group of estranged party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen are

What will happen to CORRUPTION MANTRA if Tareen and company will off the hook??