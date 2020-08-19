What's new

NRO to Tareen??

Government changed the head of FIA sugar crises JIT ahead of meeting of Jahangir Tareen with PM Khan today. What else is an NRO?? Read both news items and connect the dots!!

Govt changes head of FIA sugar crisis JIT
Dr Muhammad Rizwan replaced with Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as inquiry officer

tribune.com.pk

Govt changes head of FIA sugar crisis JIT | The Express Tribune

The government has changed the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led joint investigation team (JIT) probing into a sugar crisis.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Tareen group of 30 MPs set to meet PM today

1619499593709.png


nation.com.pk

Tareen group of 30 MPs set to meet PM today

ISLAMABAD - The ruling PTI’s more than 30 lawmakers belonging to like-minded group of estranged party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen are
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk

What will happen to CORRUPTION MANTRA if Tareen and company will off the hook??
 
Imran khan shud stop listening to and responding to paid n league media

Let them bark

London mai baitha gndoo nazar nahi aata??
 
Of course.

The previous govts were definitely rotten and corrupt, but this is literally the weakest govt I've ever seen.

It cannot withstand ANY pressure from anyone. Pathetic.

What a sad, sad day. You know how rare it is to get someone on a paltry government salary who cannot be bribed or intimidated by a mafia as powerful as the sugar mafia? Yet, this man was changed just to appease a bunch of disgusting politicians --- esp JT.

@Areesh
 
only a week or 2 ago daaku naani and her minions like rana druglord sana-ullah were declaring him innocent victim of "niazi zulm" and were trying to enlist him in their quest.

what happened now? can't you damned patwaris be consistent once in your miserable crooked lives?
 
