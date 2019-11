More waste of Indians money, time and efforts. Divert Indian attentions or to unite for a hollow agenda. BD was created by India in 71 to bring it under Indian camp. Just recently it has become successful. Its not going to push BD again to enemy camps. BD will turn Indian NE and East a long war zone through Mao or NE separatists if its pushed so hard or get opportunity. Take lesson from history. Indian NE and East is calm because of friendship with BD for last couple of years, plus increased business from BD. These are for Indian local consumption. NRC will make more Hindus stateless and their lives miserable. Just take a cue why more and more visa are provided to BDs, more border entry points or new roads and rail routes are opened. Contrary to sending million Muslims, India actually want to send millions of Hindus to BD, to make India friendly Govt permanent. MIM proved to be a creation of Indian Intelligence agency. It will work to promote NRC in Bengal.

