NRC final list released: 17 resolutions later, tally steals BJP’s migrant bogey thunder

The NRC has not been able to fulfil the expectation of the people of Assam,” Sarma said, because the 19 lakh included around 3.80 lakh who did not wish to appeal and those who have already died.



“So the actual exclusion currently is 15 lakh, out of which around 5-6 lakh people are those who have migrated from Bangladesh due to religious persecution before 1971. The NRC did not take refugee certificates issued prior to 1971 into cognizance. This will be considered by the Tribunal which will hear the appeals. This will leave around 11 lakh. Again, there are many whose parents are included but left out in the current list. When they will also be included, the total number of exclusion will only be 6-7 lakh, which is very less,” said Sarma.