NRC Exercise: These Statistics Run Contrary To Critics’ Claims Of Bias

https://swarajyamag.com/politics/nr...istics-run-contrary-to-critics-claims-of-bias



It turns out, illegal Bangladeshi migrants have had not much to worry about. On the contrary, it is the native Assamese who find themselves unlisted.



Leaders such as Mamata Banerjee are pushing a narrative of fear and anxiety around the NRC exercise, to which there seems to be no truth.

But a detailed analysis of the final draft NRC reveals that Bengali-speaking Muslims form only a small portion of the 40 lakh-odd whose names have been left out of the list. And many of those whose names have been left out are Assamese Hindus and indigenous groups of states, such as the Bodos, Karbis, and Misings.

There are countless Assamese government officials, doctors, engineers, school and college teachers, and others whose names have not figured in the draft NRC. There are also a large number of Hindus – Bengalis, Biharis, Nepalis, Marwaris, and people from other parts of the country who have settled in the state – whose names are missing from the final draft.

Almost all those whose names have been left out in Guwahati are Hindus and migrants from other states.



The primary reason for their exclusion is that the documents (about their origin) that they submitted and were sent to their respective states for verification were not returned by those states.

Mrinal personally knows many others, all Bengali Hindus, from Silchar whose names have not been included in the final draft.