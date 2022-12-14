'Nowadays, every Argentine knows about Bangladesh'​

Bangladesh's passion for the Albiceleste has fascinated the Argentine people, who are grateful for the mad supportAs part of his job, Leandro E. Gabardi, Honorary Consul of Bangladesh in Argentina, has to travel to Bangladesh frequently, and has good knowledge of its people and economyFazley Rabbi Moon from DohaDecember 13, 2022 9:40 PMBangladesh's love for Argentina football team is not a secret anymore.The mad following of the fans of this small South Asian country, so far away from South America, is now a hot topic among the media all over the world.Bangladesh people, despite not having a great national team, follow football passionately, especially when it comes to the World Cup after every four years.The nation has a large fanbase for Argentina, Brazil and other European countries.But, their craziness for Argentina is on another level, and the beginning of this phenomena can be traced back to 1986 Mexico in the age of the great Diego Maradona – a legacy which was followed by the current sensation, Lionel Messi, who is playing his last World Cup.When queried about the perspective on Bangladesh people, Leandro E. Gabardi, Honorary Consul of Bangladesh in Argentina erupted with pleasure, and complimented the nation and its people.“I have traveled to Bangladesh on several occasions, and I have experienced their affection for Argentina and us as well. Whenever I tried to convey those feelings and shared feelings towards us, it was always something difficult to explain to my compatriots,” said the Consul, who resides in Buenos Aires.“Today, I can assure you that in my country, the love and fanaticism that Bangladesh shares for us have been witnessed in a very visible way. Nowadays, every Argentine knows who Bangladesh is, and I dare to say, they are very grateful and fascinated with all of you.”As part of his job, Gabardi has to travel to Bangladesh frequently, and has good knowledge of its people and economy.“They are learning that Bangladesh is a resilient country, made up of affectionate people with good intentions who work day after day to have a better country. The local media also recognize your people as warriors and heroes who have fought for their liberation, makers of their own destiny,” he said.“We have received countless photos and videos with the support of the people of Bengal. The people here were impressed and understood the inexplicable, the magic that happens thousands of kilometers away, in a country that does not share the same culture, religion or language. How can it be that there is so much love and sense of belonging for our country, at the point of carrying our Argentine flag - our colors, our national pride - as their own banner!”The International Business graduate wants to capitalize on the good relation, and work for the benefit of both the nations.“I hope that the affection offered by you and this connection that is being generated will contribute to the construction and development of the relations between our peoples, now twinned. Let's work together to be better and better, living together peacefully and in pursuit of the growth of our peoples,” he said.“Once again, we thank you for your unconditional support and we hope we can all meet together next year through an international match to celebrate our brotherhood.