How long will you fool Indians with your verbal lies as well as media fed lies?



People have seen your game through. You are no more a reliable person - let alone be a PM of vast democratic country as India. You are tricking Indian gullible & vulnerable citizens of India who also happen to be your own compatriots.







People of India?

Do 69% of this stock really give a fook about what you just described? Those who never voted for you?



And by the way, why direct this narration to Chinese Premier who never actually came to receive you at the airport. In fact who came to receive you at the airport is well known fact by now - one Assistant Minister King Xuanyou, and his driver!



Modi ji we all know you want to hide your embarrassment. But its ok. As long as you don't spread lies involving your recent failed trip which is a big fiasco for Indian tax payers who foot your spending this way.

