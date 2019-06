NAB has issued a Press Release:What NAB had been doing until now!!Why they have not arrested the big fishes like NAB Chairman said that no step had not been taken until now to arrest the corrupt big fish.It means that this and earlier NAB Chairmen were negligent in their duties.They should have been working on Mega corruption cases too. According to their own admissions by taking actions against big corrupt fishes, the level of corruption in the country goes down.After this admission, they should be asked to return their pay and benefits.