Now US media accuses the weather in Beijing of being too cold for the Winter Olympic Games
You know it’s cold when Winter Olympians are freezing
How windy was it Saturday during the women's slopestyle qualification? One way to tell was the windsock at the top of the final jump, which stuck straight out most of the afternoon. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
By Ava Wallace
Today at 8:08 a.m. EST
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — More than 15 years after she first stepped on a snowboard, Hailey Langland did something Saturday she had never done before in competition.
On the first official day of her second Olympic Games, she used hand- and toe-warmers.
“They’re life-changing,” Langland said after qualifying for the women’s slopestyle final Saturday. “Right on top of my toe, they’re like sticky pads. And the U.S. team has these giant football-like parkas, and those are actually really, really helpful with the wind.”
