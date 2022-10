Now they planing to frame Imran khan for Arshad shreef murder. Yesterday ISPR's idiot now PMLN spokesperson talking shit on tv. He is toying the same line what idiot from miltry said. Idiot from miltry was saying who is taking befits and cashing arashed's death. But thy brainless idiots not realizeing who did 16 FIR againt him and made him run for his life. People of Pakistan know your reality #DGISPR AND N LEAK