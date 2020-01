Now that the shoe is on the other foot

There are around half a dozen speeches by PM Imran Khan supporting Transparency International’s successive reports and maintaining that these were enough to substantiate his allegations of corruption against the PML(N) government.

It appears however that the party brazenly employs one set of standards for itself, and another for its opponents.

The report singles out two major factors that can ratchet up corruption levels. The role of big money in financing political parties is one, conflict of interest is another. Both factors have been widely noted in the case of the PTI.



The way the PTI employed ruses to dodge enquiries in the foreign funding case for years indicated that the party did not want to reveal the names of its foreign funders.

Businessmen have been named, both inside and outside the country, who have financed the party heavily. Naturally they expect benefits when the party is in power.