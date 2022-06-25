What's new

Now that China's chance for revenge has come for 100 Years Of Humiliation By Western Europe, should China arm Russia with weapons?

yes or no

  • Total voters
    17
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,867
-53
11,052
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Opium war. Hong Kong. Anglo French invasion of China. German invasion of China. 100 years of humiliation and bullying. Chinese will never forget and never forgive. I suggest the following weapons to be delivered to Russia via rail for use in Donbas revolution war:

1. 100 J-16

en.wikipedia.org

Shenyang J-16 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


2. 500 CH-5

en.wikipedia.org

CAIG Wing Loong II - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


3. 1,000 HJ-12

en.wikipedia.org

HJ-12 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


4. 500 PLZ-05

en.wikipedia.org

PLZ-05 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org







@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
4,259
-1
2,179
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tai Hai Chen said:
Opium war. Hong Kong. Anglo French invasion of China. German invasion of China. 100 years of humiliation and bullying. Chinese will never forget and never forgive. I suggest the following weapons to be delivered to Russia via rail for use in Donbas revolution war:

1. 100 J-16

en.wikipedia.org

Shenyang J-16 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


2. 500 CH-5

en.wikipedia.org

CAIG Wing Loong II - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


3. 1,000 HJ-12

en.wikipedia.org

HJ-12 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


4. 500 PLZ-05

en.wikipedia.org

PLZ-05 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org







@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier
Click to expand...
Lol your upgrading Russian weapons platforms not Russia upgrading Chinese weapon platforms

Look your PLAAF 80-90 PERCENT OF YOUR JETS ARE RUSSIAN BASED DESIGN FROM J-11 TO J-16/J20 @Tai Hai Chen
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
947
-7
1,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Tai Hai Chen said:
Opium war. Hong Kong. Anglo French invasion of China. German invasion of China. 100 years of humiliation and bullying. Chinese will never forget and never forgive. I suggest the following weapons to be delivered to Russia via rail for use in Donbas revolution war:

1. 100 J-16

en.wikipedia.org

Shenyang J-16 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


2. 500 CH-5

en.wikipedia.org

CAIG Wing Loong II - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


3. 1,000 HJ-12

en.wikipedia.org

HJ-12 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


4. 500 PLZ-05

en.wikipedia.org

PLZ-05 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org







@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier
Click to expand...


No. Russians are losers. They do not know how to fight. China should save the weapons for the war against Taiwan.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,867
-53
11,052
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
White and Green with M/S said:
J-20 inspired MIG-1.44 design, WZ-10 is based on Italian A129 MUSTANGA etc etc @Tai Hai Chen
Click to expand...

WZ-10 is more like Tiger. J-20 is not based on MiG.

White and Green with M/S said:
So why are you living in Canada just you should move to China
Click to expand...

China is fascist country. A person like me who is physically and mentally weak would be killed in China. Canada has liberal government which takes care of people who are physically and mentally weak.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
  • Poll
POLL: After Kiev regime troops are ousted from Donbas, should president Yanukovych who is from Donbas who was ousted in Euro Maidan by pro EU Kiev
Replies
0
Views
66
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
  • Poll
POLL: Should Russia reverse engineer captured Panzerfaust 3 to replace aging RPG-7?
Replies
0
Views
85
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Civilians of Donbas where president Yanukovych was from who was ousted by Kiev regime who shelled Donbas since 2014 welcome Russian army as protectors
Replies
0
Views
108
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Opinion: Wing Loong 2 is definitely a short term must buy for Russian air force for use in Donbas revolution war
Replies
0
Views
216
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Putin claims 100 years of Anglo Saxon hegemony is over as power shifts back to the Master of the Old World
2
Replies
15
Views
491
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom