Opium war. Hong Kong. Anglo French invasion of China. German invasion of China. 100 years of humiliation and bullying. Chinese will never forget and never forgive. I suggest the following weapons to be delivered to Russia via rail for use in Donbas revolution war:
1. 100 J-16
2. 500 CH-5
3. 1,000 HJ-12
4. 500 PLZ-05
