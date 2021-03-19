What's new

Now Tejas Will Not Replace MiG-21s

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Tejas Aircraft Not A Replacement For MIG-21 Fighters: Defence Ministry
Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by Air Force, 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured, the Rajya Sabha was told.

All IndiaAsian News InternationalUpdated: December 20, 2021 8:59 pm IST

1640020777605.png



24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been delivered till September 30 (Representational)



New Delhi:
Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of the MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence told the Rajya Sabha today


"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas delivered till September 30, 2021, is ₹ 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.

Meanwhile, this is what was said and claimed earlier.

The indigenously developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' would officially replace the MiG-21 FL fighter jet, chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, Air chief marshal N A K Browne said on December 12, 2013.
We will get 40 aircraft and that will be the Mark-I type. Tejas will be battle ready by end of 2014," he said.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Windjammer said:
Tejas Aircraft Not A Replacement For MIG-21 Fighters: Defence Ministry
Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by Air Force, 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured, the Rajya Sabha was told.

All IndiaAsian News InternationalUpdated: December 20, 2021 8:59 pm IST

View attachment 802245


24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been delivered till September 30 (Representational)



New Delhi:
Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of the MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence told the Rajya Sabha today


"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas delivered till September 30, 2021, is ₹ 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.

Meanwhile, this is what was said and claimed earlier.

The indigenously developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' would officially replace the MiG-21 FL fighter jet, chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, Air chief marshal N A K Browne said on December 12, 2013.
We will get 40 aircraft and that will be the Mark-I type. Tejas will be battle ready by end of 2014," he said.
They don't want it
They are just stuck with this samosa shaped lemon 🍋
 
Pak-Canuck

Pak-Canuck

Aug 29, 2018
Of course! Why would they want it to replace all the Mig-21's? Those are all planes that are still capable of downing F-16's without firing any missiles so why would they get rid of them! :D
 
SQ8

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
The Indians really ruined this program - actively ruined it. Could have been inducted 15 years ago provided the IAF bureaucracy wasn’t being influenced by special interests and HAL project management was run by a idli-sambhar party only interested in shining their resumes.
 
