Now Tejas Will Not Replace MiG-21s

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,892
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tejas Aircraft Not A Replacement For MIG-21 Fighters: Defence Ministry
Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by Air Force, 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured, the Rajya Sabha was told.
All IndiaAsian News InternationalUpdated: December 20, 2021 8:59 pm IST
24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been delivered till September 30 (Representational)
New Delhi:
Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of the MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence told the Rajya Sabha today
"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas delivered till September 30, 2021, is ₹ 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.
Meanwhile, this is what was said and claimed earlier.
The indigenously developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' would officially replace the MiG-21 FL fighter jet, chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, Air chief marshal N A K Browne said on December 12, 2013.
We will get 40 aircraft and that will be the Mark-I type. Tejas will be battle ready by end of 2014," he said.
Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by Air Force, 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured, the Rajya Sabha was told.
All IndiaAsian News InternationalUpdated: December 20, 2021 8:59 pm IST
24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been delivered till September 30 (Representational)
New Delhi:
Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of the MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as part of the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence told the Rajya Sabha today
"Amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas delivered till September 30, 2021, is ₹ 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement for Indian Defence Services/export to customers," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.
Meanwhile, this is what was said and claimed earlier.
The indigenously developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' would officially replace the MiG-21 FL fighter jet, chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, Air chief marshal N A K Browne said on December 12, 2013.
We will get 40 aircraft and that will be the Mark-I type. Tejas will be battle ready by end of 2014," he said.