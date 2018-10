Dude 1765 to 1938:1765 india was British Raj...Anything they make was British!1765 to 1938 is what 2 centuries? that would be some billions / yr....from india, Pakistan and Bangladesh...relative similar to what the politicians in each country loot / yr even today so what is the major reason of concern or more like where is the news?Sad to hear waste of money on "said study" like serious that isnt news! Not even something needing studying!