Now PTI Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Lahore

1657083213725.png
 
They are testing waters. Escalating every day to check response.They will go for Imran soon. Unless his supporters react violently to these acts.

Looks like PMLN is expecting a defeat in Punjab bi-elections despite of SC orders, such arrests are happening. The only way they can win is through establishment backing and spreading fear.

They will go for Imran soon. Unless his supporters react violently to these acts.
Yes, this is what I am expecting as well. Arrest IK before Punjab bi-elections to crush PTI election campaign. Establishment also fears IK at the moment. IK realizes this hence yesterday press conference was a warning to them.
 
Looks like PMLN is expecting a defeat in Punjab bi-elections despite of SC orders, such arrests are happening. The only way they can win is through establishment backing and spreading fear.


Yes, this is what I am expecting as well. Arrest IK before Punjab bi-elections to crush PTI election campaign. Establishment also fears IK at the moment. IK realizes this hence yesterday press conference was a warning to them.
Basically, what they want to do is elicit a violent response from PTI, thereby sabotaging the elections, in which PTI will surely win.

Retired PDF mod is happy. Civilian supremacy is finally implemented
Mil personnel too. They be like you bloody civilians don't know any better so we'll run the country for you. God complex.
 

