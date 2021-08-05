What's new

Now Pakistan's Strategic Rise

The lighting speed with which Taliban have captured 18 out of 34 Afghanistan provinces has stunned all.
Within days, Taliban have captured:
Kandahar, Kandahar
Tarinkot, Uruzgan
Pul-e-Alam, Logar
Qallat, Zabul
Sari Pol, Sari Pol,
Sheberghan, Jawzjan
Aybak, Samangan
Taluqan, Takhar
Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan
Farah, Farah
Zaranj, Nimroz
Faizabad, Bafakhshan,
Ghazni, Ghazni
Feroz Kuh, Ghor
Qala-e-Nau

and cities of Herat and Kunduz.

It is writing on wall that now there is no stopping the Taliban. US preparing to evacuate its sprawling Embassy Complex, embassy staff ordered to destroy sensitive papers, and US considering to relo Embassy to Kabul Airport as reported by CNN, all of that suggests conditions are dire in Afghanistan.

Pakistan can now work to come out of the hole which was it's own making but also the making of others. India and Afghanistan unitedly did all in their power to damage Pakistan with tacit approval from US, and the world establishment.

After the dark period of loosing 80,000 lives, $150 billions in economic losses, Pakistan should play its cards and role more confidently.
Pakistan needs to drawdown on its outward policy of not accepting Taliban rule if they come by force.
Sino- Pakistan alliance should work together to give recognition to Taliban Government if they take Kabul. They have to make sure that atrocities not committed and rights of women and citizens protected. This they should do by engaging openly with Taliban if Kabul falls which is not far from reality.
After conditions normalize in Afghanistan, for which Pakistan, China, Turkey, Russia, and Iran should work together, CPEC can be extended to Turkey and to land locked CAS to build new energy corridors through Afghanistan to Pakistan and China. CAS and Russia can utilize Warm Waters ports of Gwadar and Karachi. India can get its energy from there too through Pakistan if she wants which will give enormous influence to Pakistan over India. India would be net looser if it does not manage its Pakistan phobia and Islamophobia.
Mineral exploration in Afghanistan and Ex FATA will enrich Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.
US should also become part of it on commercial basis.
India can find a hole of its size it can hide otherwise future does not bode well for the far right extremist country of 1.3 billion people.

Time for Pakistan to march on.
 

Imperative for Pakistan and regional countries to immediately step in and approach the Taliban. As long as the Taliban get approval from China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan there is absolutely nothing to worry. The biggest worry that the US, EU and India have is Taliban acceptance from regional powerhouses.
 
Dalit said:
Imperative for Pakistan and regional countries to immediately step in and approach the Taliban. As long as the Taliban get approval from China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan there is absolutely nothing to worry. The biggest worry that the US, EU and India have is Taliban acceptance from regional powerhouses.

I am sure Pakistan and China has understanding. Taliban delegation visit to China and meeting with Chinese FM Wang Yi was no ordinary event.
Iqbal has said, Afghanistan is heart of Asia, if heart is sick whole Asia is sick.
Peace will finally return to Afghanistan and the region will develop. Pakistan, China, and CAS will greatly benefit and will lead a new Asia century. Turkey and Iran will also pivot in CAS +pak- China development Group.
Pro india KSA and UAE will be cut to the size.
 
