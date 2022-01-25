What's new

Now Pakistan is ranked at 28th Place in Transparency corruption index.

CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms holding back progress​


"Among those with weak scores are some of the world’s most populous countries, such as China (45) and India (40), and other large economies such as Indonesia (38), Pakistan (28) and Bangladesh (26). A concerning trend across some of these nations is a weakening of anti-corruption institutions or, in some cases, absence of an agency to coordinate action against corruption."

Worst Ranked in the history of Pakistan.


www.transparency.org

CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms…

Countries in Asia Pacific have made great strides in controlling bribery for public services, but an average score of 45 out of 100 on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index shows much more needs to be done to solve the region’s corruption problems.
www.transparency.org www.transparency.org
 
One can imagine, pak number 1 thug , a proven choor by the courts of Pakistan, enjoying luxurious life in London
 
Change the headline Pakistan is now placed at 140th number , lowest in Pakistan history.
 
It’s late Jan-2022. Have we reached 15% policy rate yet? :lol:
Report made by Patwari media cell?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485864935833968645

Fake news. Report is biased and clearly managed by Maryam Nani media cell
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485875974512197634

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485870628267778048
 
100% pak bureaucrats belongs to noora league and PPP , who still working for there thug masters and looting the money from the poor people of Pakistan

یہ چور نہیں ڈاکو ہیں : عمران خان کی حریفوں کو دبنگ چھترول
:lol:
 
TI was good in PPP & PMLN tenure for IK but bad now??
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485870942685380608

And TI works in a systematic manner not on behest of one person.

www.transparency.org

Research

Transparency International is the global civil society organisation leading the fight against corruption.
www.transparency.org www.transparency.org

 
What else one can expect when the leader of the opposition is found to be biggest dakoit.

Anyways the more one looks into it the more it becomes evident its the work of the so called claimed freedom of expression and human rights drama more than actual corruption.

Maybe the work of an ex ambassador. 😂
 
We win among major populations.
 
In the religion of Imran Khan, haram = halal and halal = haram. In this youthiya patwarkhana, anything against IK is a "saazish" and anything in favor of IK is the result of IK's being

Illegal bank accounts were haram in previous govt, it's halal for IK today.

Anything IK does becomes halal, anything and anyone IK doesn't like becomes haram and bad person. Don't you know?
 
