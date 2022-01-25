CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms holding back progress​

CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms… Countries in Asia Pacific have made great strides in controlling bribery for public services, but an average score of 45 out of 100 on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index shows much more needs to be done to solve the region’s corruption problems.

Now Pakistan is ranked at 28th Place in Transparency corporation index."Among those with weak scores are some of the world’s most populous countries, such as(45) and(40), and other large economies such as(38),(28) and(26). A concerning trend across some of these nations is a weakening of anti-corruption institutions or, in some cases, absence of an agency to coordinate action against corruption."Worst Ranked in the history of Pakistan.