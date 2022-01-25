What's new

Now Pakistan is ranked at 28th Place in Transparency corporation index.

Now Pakistan is ranked at 28th Place in Transparency corporation index.


CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms holding back progress​


"Among those with weak scores are some of the world’s most populous countries, such as China (45) and India (40), and other large economies such as Indonesia (38), Pakistan (28) and Bangladesh (26). A concerning trend across some of these nations is a weakening of anti-corruption institutions or, in some cases, absence of an agency to coordinate action against corruption."

Worst Ranked in the history of Pakistan.


CPI 2021 for Asia Pacific: Grand corruption and lack of freedoms…

Countries in Asia Pacific have made great strides in controlling bribery for public services, but an average score of 45 out of 100 on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index shows much more needs to be done to solve the region’s corruption problems.
Damn, we are lower than China?

Imagine being worst than a commie state which literally slaughters and harvests organs of its Muyslim population
 
One can imagine, pak number 1 thug , a proven choor by the courts of Pakistan, enjoying luxurious life in London
 
