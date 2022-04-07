Now Pak military veterans support Imran Khan

It's essentially IK vs everyone. First the COAS comments, the leak to ET/Reuters, then the FO regretting what's happening, and of course the opposition stuff has been ongoing.



What I try to tell people is that there is a reason Pakistan is where it is. If we had true patriots in the establishment, they would be disappearing the children of traitors and corrupt people, not just disappearing Baloch militants (I fully support the fight against foreign-funded militancy in Balochistan; in fact, I have urged the Army/ISI to do much more than it is).



The amazing thing about fanboys on this forum is that they are fine with criticizing everyone and everything except the fauj. It's nonsensical, especially when the criticism is balanced (for example, politicians are corrupt scum, but the military has also overstretched its limits for far too long).