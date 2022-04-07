What's new

Now Pak military veterans support Imran Khan

Veterans support him, current two top men are clearly undermining him

(COAS speech at the Sec Dialog and then an 'anonymous official from a sensitive security agency' leaking information to ET and Reuters suggesting that this entire foreign conspiracy doesn't exist)

I hope IK appoints a new COAS soon.
 
R Wing said:
Veterans support him, current two top men are clearly undermining him

(COAS speech at the Sec Dialog and then an 'anonymous official from a sensitive security agency' leaking information to ET and Reuters suggesting that this entire foreign conspiracy doesn't exist)

I hope IK appoints a new COAS soon.
The reality of this is that Imran Khan and Bajwa have a very good relationship so much so that Imran Khan offered Bajwa another extension but Bajwa has refused. The rumours of him seeking another extension is utter bs , simply not true but people like yourselves re falling for twitter propaganda
 
R Wing said:
Veterans support him, current two top men are clearly undermining him

(COAS speech at the Sec Dialog and then an 'anonymous official from a sensitive security agency' leaking information to ET and Reuters suggesting that this entire foreign conspiracy doesn't exist)

I hope IK appoints a new COAS soon.
Bajwa will avoid confronting IK at this stage. When all vs 1. One IK confronting all political forces and now few columns of the establishment. Remember military is one of the pillars of the establishment. Judiciary, civil services, etc also desperately wants to revive corruption at any cost by bringing PPP, PMLN, JUIF back in power. Their assets and families settled in Western countries.... " secured from every aspect " .
 
HAIDER said:
Bajwa will avoid confronting IK at this stage. When all vs 1. One IK confronting all political forces and now few columns of the establishment. Remember military is one of the pillars of the establishment. Judiciary, civil services, etc also desperately wants to revive corruption at any cost by bringing PPP, PMLN, JUIF back in power. Their assets and families settled in Western countries.... " secured from every aspect " .
It's essentially IK vs everyone. First the COAS comments, the leak to ET/Reuters, then the FO regretting what's happening, and of course the opposition stuff has been ongoing.

What I try to tell people is that there is a reason Pakistan is where it is. If we had true patriots in the establishment, they would be disappearing the children of traitors and corrupt people, not just disappearing Baloch militants (I fully support the fight against foreign-funded militancy in Balochistan; in fact, I have urged the Army/ISI to do much more than it is).

The amazing thing about fanboys on this forum is that they are fine with criticizing everyone and everything except the fauj. It's nonsensical, especially when the criticism is balanced (for example, politicians are corrupt scum, but the military has also overstretched its limits for far too long).
 
R Wing said:
It's essentially IK vs everyone. First the COAS comments, the leak to ET/Reuters, then the FO regretting what's happening, and of course the opposition stuff has been ongoing.

What I try to tell people is that there is a reason Pakistan is where it is. If we had true patriots in the establishment, they would be disappearing the children of traitors and corrupt people, not just disappearing Baloch militants (I fully support the fight against foreign-funded militancy in Balochistan; in fact, I have urged the Army/ISI to do much more than it is).

The amazing thing about fanboys on this forum is that they are fine with criticizing everyone and everything except the fauj. It's nonsensical, especially when the criticism is balanced (for example, politicians are corrupt scum, but the military has also overstretched its limits for far too long).
"It is not that power corrupts but that power is a magnet to the corruptible"​

Silence will depict unneutrally of the neutral
 
Well, they have a vote. So they can support him to their heart's content.

BTW, this is the same lot who think that the Constitution is just a piece of paper, so it is natural that they'd be supporting someone who has engineered a break with the constitution.

But in the end it all comes down to votes, no matter how hard a traitor tries to run away from a vote count. They never get far & they always appeal to fascism.
 
Chak Bamu said:
Well, they have a vote. So they can support him to their heart's content.

BTW, this is the same lot who think that the Constitution is just a piece of paper, so it is natural that they'd be supporting someone who has engineered a break with the constitution.

But in the end it all comes down to votes, no matter how hard a traitor tries to run away from a vote count. They never get far & they always appeal to fascism.
Agree sir maryum is our next PM inshallah
Hopefully she will work on diciplining them like punjab police
 
I am all for Islamic Presidential System with 5 year term for President and direct elections. Interest should be replaced with Islamic models of Financing but not the fake Islamic Banking. Secondly, Gambling should be stopped in Stock Exchange.
 
R Wing said:
It's essentially IK vs everyone. First the COAS comments, the leak to ET/Reuters, then the FO regretting what's happening, and of course the opposition stuff has been ongoing.

What I try to tell people is that there is a reason Pakistan is where it is. If we had true patriots in the establishment, they would be disappearing the children of traitors and corrupt people, not just disappearing Baloch militants (I fully support the fight against foreign-funded militancy in Balochistan; in fact, I have urged the Army/ISI to do much more than it is).

The amazing thing about fanboys on this forum is that they are fine with criticizing everyone and everything except the fauj. It's nonsensical, especially when the criticism is balanced (for example, politicians are corrupt scum, but the military has also overstretched its limits for far too long).
Bhutto was for one popular what happened to him..we all know
IK isnt even popular
 

