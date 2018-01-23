Now Mehwish Hayat is a target (too).

Who is Mehwish Hayat, the 37-year-old girlfriend of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim?

India's most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim lives in a palatial bungalow at Karachi's posh area and he is in regular touch with several actresses of Pakistani film industry, according to DNA's exclusive report.You must have heard many times about the relationship between Bollywood and the underworld. Once upon a time, Dawood Ibrahim had a great influence on Bollywood and he used to invest in several Bollywood films. Many Indian actors used to go to attend his house parties too. But it seems that Dawood's interest in film industry has not ended even after running away to Pakistan.Dawood's relationship with Pakistani film industry came to light in 2019 when a, a big civilian honour in Pakistan. The name of this actress is 37-year-old Mehwish Hayat. Interestingly, Mehwish was not a known face until a few years ago but she has now become a popular face of Pakistan's media and glamor industry.Several people had raised questions over the Pakistan's government decision to bestow 'Tamga-e-Imtiaz' to Mehwish and it was reported by a web portal that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that Mahvish has been given such a big honour.A web portal reported that whether Mahvish was given the Tamga-e-Imtiaz because she has really done so much work for the film industry or because of her relationship with a Karachi-based powerful person who is very close to ruling Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party. When Mehwish was trolled after this news, she called it a conspiracy against her.told Zee Media that Dawood is currently in regular touch with a Pakistani actress and she has now become one of the biggest weaknesses of the fugitive gangster.Mehwish had started her career with an item number and it is said that after this item number she grabbed the attention of Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Mehwish later got opportunities to work in several big projects due to her closeness with an influential person from Karachi, who is no one but Dawood. The meteroic rise of Mehwish shows that Dawood still maintains a lot of hold in film industry and he can make anyone's career in the glamour industry.