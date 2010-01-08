What's new

Now ISI Linked To Indian Army Recruitment Scam !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,292
159
117,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ISI link in Army recruitment scam?

Kanwardeep Singh | TNN | Nov 12, 2020, 03:15 ..


1605188410266.png


A joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) and UP Police on Wednesday unearthed a racket —involving an ex-serviceman, two policemen and five others — which allegedly helped several youths land jobs in the army on fake documents in the last two years.
Read More:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

ISI link in Army recruitment scam? | India News - Times of India

India News: A joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) and UP Police on Wednesday unearthed a racket —involving an ex-serviceman, two policemen and five others —
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,039
0
3,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISI helping the unemployed youth of India to get Indian army jobs. Like, even reading this kind of stuff makes one think that how do the come up with stories like these? And ch____ Indians will consume news like these as an absolute truth. We already see multiple, delusional Indian ch___ specimens here on pdf, who believe cowshit like this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

pakipowerboy
The Worlds worst terrorists based in Washington
Replies
0
Views
995
pakipowerboy
pakipowerboy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top