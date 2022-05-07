What's new

Now is a good time for America to encourage Japan to invade South Kurils and annex South Kurils from Russia

What they can do is attempt what Argentina did in 1982 when Argentina invaded and annexed Falklands. While it is true there are about 20,000 Russian residents in South Kurils, they can force deport them to Sakhalin. However, Chinese still resent Japan due to Nanjing massacre and would not tolerate Japanese invasion of Russia and may likely provide weapons to Russians to fight back or even join the war itself and maybe go after Okinawa.



