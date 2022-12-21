Now Indians Threaten To Burn SRK Alive

SRK is at no fault here. He is obviously being targeted because he is a Muslim man and the girl is in saffron colored clothes. Make it a Hindu man in saffron clothes wooing a Muslim heroine, 90% of the heartburn will disappear. It is all about manhood being threatened end of the day.



The producers are no doodh ka dhula either. There are almost 17 million colors possible using RGB combinations, but they had to choose one that looks like saffron. Ungli karnay ka shauq jo hai. They were hoping for controversy and they got exactly that. She could have worn blue, red, green or anything. How does it matter, she is hardly wearing anything. It's not as if the hero's lust would reduce if she wore purple. And it's not as if there is some universally accepted concept of a rang's besharmi.