Now Indians Threaten To Burn SRK Alive

Soon after the civilised Indians put up rewards to behead Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto, now these peace-loving people are threatening to burn Muslim Indian actor, Shahrukh Khan alive.

www.newindianexpress.com

Pathaan row: Ayodhya Seer threatens to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive

The song is facing severe criticism with several BJP leaders also raising objections.
www.newindianexpress.com
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Trailer23 said:
You mean the Actor @INDIAPOSITIVE has for a DP/Avatar here on [PDF] in Hindu getup.

Fine.

Flame-On...
Yea, the loser who can dig up tweets on a mobile phone tower being damaged by militants in some remote Pakistan region but sees no wrong even if it happens in New Delhi.
Reminds me of the poor cow grazing in the jungle, suddenly a Tiger appears, the cow shuts it's eyes thinking the Tiger will not see it either.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
He had a song where the actress wore a saffron coloured bikini and the bakhts go crazy


This is why I tell Indians that India cannot survive the hate is too much, the division is too much, SRK has been nothing but a lota to Hindus for decades and even he is being targeted, that's why Kashmiri are stabbing Hindus and don't want them to come or love with pandits

Indian Muslims can see what's happening in front of them
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
Country
India
Location
India
undercover JIX said:
What SRK has done now?

Song Likha?
Song Gaya?
Depika ko majboor kiya to dress and act that way?
SRK is at no fault here. He is obviously being targeted because he is a Muslim man and the girl is in saffron colored clothes. Make it a Hindu man in saffron clothes wooing a Muslim heroine, 90% of the heartburn will disappear. It is all about manhood being threatened end of the day.

The producers are no doodh ka dhula either. There are almost 17 million colors possible using RGB combinations, but they had to choose one that looks like saffron. Ungli karnay ka shauq jo hai. They were hoping for controversy and they got exactly that. She could have worn blue, red, green or anything. How does it matter, she is hardly wearing anything. It's not as if the hero's lust would reduce if she wore purple. And it's not as if there is some universally accepted concept of a rang's besharmi.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Paitoo said:
SRK is at no fault here. He is obviously being targeted because he is a Muslim man and the girl is in saffron colored clothes. Make it a Hindu man in saffron clothes wooing a Muslim heroine, 90% of the heartburn will disappear. It is all about manhood being threatened end of the day.

The producers are no doodh ka dhula either. There are almost 17 million colors possible using RGB combinations, but they had to choose one that looks like saffron. Ungli karnay ka shauq jo hai. They were hoping for controversy and they got exactly that. She could have worn blue, red, green or anything. How does it matter, she is hardly wearing anything. It's not as if the hero's lust would reduce if she wore purple. And it's not as if there is some universally accepted concept of a rang's besharmi.
Is it song in some movie?
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
Country
India
Location
India
villageidiot said:
Except it you end up being burnt alive. :lol:
Kuch nahin hoga. Bhonknay walay log bohat hain. But yes SRK should not let his guard down. It's possible that while walking down Bandra Bandstand, some footpath mochi in disguise might come up from behind and shove a needle up his arse.
 

