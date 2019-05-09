What's new

Now Indian Female Lt. Colonel Commits Suicide !

Woman Army officer found dead at military training institute in Pune
The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.

PUNE: A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.


The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.
She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said.
According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.
She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).
"We have launched a probe into the death," the DCP said.
In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune.
The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.
A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.
 
Woman Army officer found dead at military training institute in Pune
The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.

PUNE: A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.


The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.
She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said.
According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.
She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).
"We have launched a probe into the death," the DCP said.
In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune.
The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.
A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.
Probably a case of sexual harassment by seniors but already covered under the carpet by saying domestic issue. RIP
 
Probably a case of sexual harassment by seniors but already covered under the carpet by saying domestic issue. RIP
Second that
Most likely by her husband. Marital rape is still not a crime in India. Indeed it is very shameful that we don't criminalize marital rape.
How will the Husband rape her when she is in service?

More likely story is that

a) Husband is na-mard like your PM and could not satisfy her
b) She joined Army to get away from her failed marriage
c) Her Army bosses raped and killed her and announcing it as suicide due to domestic issues
 
How will the Husband rape her when she is in service?
Military Intelligence Training School and Depot is a day job and they live with the family in the staff quarters/apartments in Pune which is a big city in Maharashtra. It isn't a combat unit deployed at the frontlines.
 
If she had filed for divorce it was foolish of her to keep being sad and ending up committing suicide.

She should have moved on.
 
And this strengthens the argument that she was raped and murdered and did not commit suicide.
Why this automatic pointing to rape and murder ? Don't women commit suicide or live in misery in India because of marital problems ? Here it is not just the military that is involved but the police too.
 
Woman Army officer found dead at military training institute in Pune
The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.

PUNE: A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.


The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.
She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said.
According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.
She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).
"We have launched a probe into the death," the DCP said.
In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune.
The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.
A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.
oh deer.
what a tragedy.
Woman Army officer found dead at military training institute in Pune
The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.

PUNE: A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.


The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer.
She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said.
According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.
She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).
"We have launched a probe into the death," the DCP said.
In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune.
The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.
A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.
oh deer.
what a tragedy.
 
Why this automatic pointing to rape and murder ? Don't women commit suicide or live in misery in India because of marital problems ? Here it is not just the military that is involved but the police too.
Sushant singh rajput's manager Disha Salian was gang raped and her naked body was thrown out her 14th floor apartment home.

Do you think a person planning to commit suicide will jump so long that they end up 15 feet from the compound wall and that too naked?

Give me a break @jamahir

We all know how police work in India.

You have people on this very forum like @T90TankGuy who keep boasting that they sleep with woman everyday as one night stand.

The less we talk about Indian Navy's wife swap scandal the better.

For all we know, this woman's husband may have been putting pressure on her to sleep with her bosses to get promoted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402140556692660242


Netizen seeks justice for Disha Salian as today marks one year of her death anniversary

www.tellychakkar.com

Netizen seeks justice for Disha Salian as today marks one year of her death anniversary

One year since Disha Salian passed away the fans seek for justice; here is what they had to say
www.tellychakkar.com www.tellychakkar.com
 
