After 27th February humiliation, the Indian Air Force has been behaving like a headless Chicken. Failed Balakot strikes, unable to detect and stop Pakistan's counter strikes. Trying to cover up own losses with falsely claiming shooting down an F-16 and further shooting it'self in the foot by flying a mix formation and declaring that these are the same aircraft that took part in operations. Every blind person in the world agreed with them.Lately, Indian Air Force patch for joint exercise with Omani Air Force turns out to be a direct copy of Pakistan Air Force's No 5 Squadron's patch which was introduced a decade earlier.As the wise man said, if you can't beat them, then join them.