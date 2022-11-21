N

ow India wants special arrangements in Chittagong Port. These shameless folks now want more after transit was given to them at near zero cost.

Wow!! Thank You Hasina!!

এখন ‘বিশেষ জায়গা’ চায় ভারত ! ​

এ প্রসঙ্গে প্রবীণ ও বিশিষ্ট অর্থনীতিবিদ প্রফেসর মু. সিকান্দার খান গতকাল ইনকিলাবকে বলেন, আমাদের জানামতে পৃথিবীর কোন দেশের বন্দরে এ ধরনের কোন জায়গা, স্থান দেয়া হয়নি- হয়না। সার্বভৌম কোন দেশে একমাত্র দূতাবাস বা হাইকমিশনের জন্য জায়গা ছাড়া অন্য দেশকে এ ধরনের কোন জায়গা দেয়া যায় না। এ ধরনের জায়গা কোন দেশ দিয়েছে এমনটি আমাদের জানা নেই। এর কোন যুক্তি আমি দেখি না। বন্দরের ভেতরে বিশেষ কোন জায়গা অন্যান্য দেশও যদি চায় তখন আমরা কী তা দিতে পারবো? দুনিয়ায় যা ব্যতিক্রমী সেটা অপরিহার্য নয়। পৃথিবীর কোথাও কোন দেশের বন্দরে যা নেই তা দেয়ার চিন্তা-ভাবনা থাকলে সেটা পরিহার করা উচিৎ। প্রফেসর সিকান্দার খান আরও বলেন, আমি খেতে পারলে এরপর অবশিষ্ট থাকলে বন্ধুকে দেব। কিন্তু নিজে না খেয়ে বন্ধুকে দেবো কীভাবে? দেশের আমদানি-রফতানি পণ্য পরিবহন ও মজুদ করতে গিয়ে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরের এমনিতেই হিমশিম দশা।

Now India Wants 'Special Arrangements' in Chittagong Port! ​

In this context, senior and prominent economist Professor Muhammad Sikandar Khan told Inqilab yesterday, to our knowledge, no such place has been given in the port of any country in the world. No such space can be given to any other country except space for an embassy or high commission in a sovereign country. We are not aware of any country providing such a place. I see no reason for this. What can we give if other countries want a special place inside the port? What is exceptional in the world is not essential. It should be avoided if there is any thought of giving what is not in the port of any country anywhere in the world. Professor Sikandar Khan also said, "If I can eat, I will give it to my friend if some is left over. But how will I give to a friend without eating myself?" Chittagong port is already struggling to transport and store the country's import-export goods.

প্রকাশের সময় : ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২২, ১২:০০ এএমদেশের প্রায় ৯৫ শতাংশ আমদানি-রফতানি বাণিজ্যের পণ্যপ্রবাহ সামাল দিতে গিয়েই চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরের হিমশিম অবস্থা। প্রতি বছর প্রধান এই সমুদ্র বন্দরে কন্টেইনার ও খোলা সাধারণ পণ্যসামগ্রী হ্যান্ডলিংয়ের চাপ ও চাহিদা বেড়েই চলেছে। বর্তমানে বার্ষিক ৩২ লাখ ৫৫ হাজার টিইইউএস কন্টেইনার, প্রায় ১২ কোটি মেট্রিক টন খোলা সাধারণ (ব্রেক বাল্ক) কার্গো উঠানামা এবং প্রায় ৪ হাজার মার্চেন্ট জাহাজ আসা-যাওয়া হয় চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে। ইয়ার্ডসমূহের ধারণক্ষমতা প্রায় ৫০ হাজার টিইইউএস কন্টেইনার। তার ওপর চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর দিয়ে ভারতকে ট্রানজিট সুবিধা দেয়া হয়েছে। ‘ভারতের পণ্য ভারতে’ একমুখী পরিবহনে তথা একতরফা ট্রানজিট ও করিডোর ব্যবস্থায় বন্দরের সীমিত অবকাঠামো সুবিধার উপর পণ্য হ্যান্ডলিংয়ের চাপ বেড়ে গেছে। বন্দরের এহেন বেসামাল অবস্থার মধ্যেই ভারত চাইছে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে ‘বিশেষ জায়গা’ (ডেডিকেটেড স্পেস বা ইয়ার্ড)। যা বন্দর দিয়ে ভারতের ট্রানজিট সুবিধাকে আরো মসৃণ এবং সম্প্রসারিত করবে।চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে ‘ডেডিকেটেড স্পেস’ বা বিশেষ জায়গা চেয়ে বাংলাদেশের কাছে ‘অনুরোধ’ জানিয়েছে ভারত। এ সুবিধা দেয়া হলে ভারতের পণ্য ভারতে স্থানান্তর করা হবে আরও সহজে, মসৃণ গতিতে। প্রতিবেশী দেশটির ‘দ্য সেভেন সিস্টার’ হিসেবে পরিচিত উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলের অর্থনীতি শক্তিশালী হতে সহায়ক হবে। বাংলাদেশের কাছে এমন অনুরোধের কথা গত ১১ নভেম্বর জানিয়েছেন ভারতের পররাষ্ট্র প্রতিমন্ত্রী রাজকুমার রঞ্জন সিং। এ খবর জানায় ইকোনমিক টাইমস এবং ভারতের সরকারি বার্তা সংস্থা পিটিআই।খবরে বলা হয়, ১১ নভেম্বর ইন্ডিয়ান চেম্বার অব কমার্সের বার্ষিক অধিবেশনে বক্তৃতাকালে কেন্দ্রীয় প্রতিমন্ত্রী ওই অনুরোধের বিষয়টি তুলে ধরেন। এতে তিনি বলেন, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে বিশেষ জায়গা করে দেয়ার জন্য বাংলাদেশের কাছে আমরা অনুরোধ জানিয়েছি। এই অনুরোধ রাখা হলে ভারতের উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চল উপকৃত হবে। সেখানকার অর্থনীতি হবে সমৃদ্ধ। তিনি পিটিআইয়ের কাছে বলেন, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে খুব জট লেগে থাকে। তাই যদি একটি বিশেষ জায়গা দেয়া হয় তাহলে মসৃণ গতিতে পণ্য স্থানান্তরে সহায়ক হবে।এ বিষয়ে জানতে চাইলে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর কর্তৃপক্ষের (চবক) সচিব ওমর ফারুক গতকাল শনিবার দৈনিক ইনকিলাবকে বলেন, এখন পর্যন্ত এ ধরনের কোন আনুষ্ঠানিক প্রস্তাব আসেনি। আমরা মিডিয়ায় তা জেনেছি। আনুষ্ঠানিক প্রস্তাব এলে যথাযথ কর্তৃপক্ষ সেটা বিবেচনা করে দেখবে। সরকারের যে কোন সিদ্ধান্ত বাস্তবায়নের জন্য বন্দর কর্তৃপক্ষ সবসময়ই প্রস্তুত।বাংলাদেশের কাছে ভারতের আবদার-অভিলাষ পূরণে ‘কানেকটিভিটি’ বা ’ট্রান্সশিপমেন্টে’র নামে ট্রানজিট ও করিডোর চুক্তির বাস্তবায়ন ইতোমধ্যে শুরু হয়ে গেছে। ২০১৮ সালের ২৫ অক্টোবর দিল্লিতে বাংলাদেশ ও ভারতের মধ্যে সম্পাদিত ট্রানজিট চুক্তির প্রথমেই বলা হয়েছে: ‘এগ্রিমেন্ট অন দ্য ইউজ অব চট্টগ্রাম অ্যান্ড মোংলা পোর্ট ফর মুভমেন্ট অব গুডস টু অ্যান্ড ফরম ইন্ডিয়া’। অর্থাৎ চুক্তি অনুসারে ‘ভারতের পণ্য ভারতেই’ যাচ্ছে। বাংলাদেশের ওপর দিয়ে পাচ্ছে করিডোর সুবিধা। যা একতরফা ট্রানজিট ও করিডোর ব্যবস্থা। কেননা এ ব্যবস্থায় বাংলাদেশের কোন পণ্য ভারতে রফতানি হচ্ছে না। ইতোমধ্যে চট্টগ্রাম ও মোংলা সমুদ্রবন্দর দিয়ে ট্রায়াল রান বা পরীক্ষামূলক ট্রানজিট-করিডোর কার্যক্রম সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। শিগগিরই চালু হবে পুরোদমে ট্রানজিট ব্যবস্থা।গত ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ও ১৯ অক্টোবর ভারতের কলকাতা বন্দরের সাথে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর দিয়ে ‘এমভি ট্রান্স সামুদেরা’ জাহাজযোগে ট্রানজিটের ভারতীয় পণ্য আনা-নেয়া করা হয়। এর আগে ভারতের কলকাতা বন্দর থেকে গত ৮ আগস্ট ‘এমভি রিশাদ রায়হান’ জাহাজ যোগে ভারতের ট্রানজিট পণ্যের চালান আসে মোংলা বন্দর দিয়ে। ট্রানজিট চুক্তির পর ভারতের পণ্যবাহী প্রথম জাহাজ ‘এমভি সেঁজুতি’ বিগত ২১ জুলাই’ ২০২০ইং কলকাতার হলদিয়া বন্দর থেকে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে কন্টেইনার বোঝাই পণ্য নিয়ে ভিড়ে।এদিকে ভারতের কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী রাজকুমার রঞ্জন সিং গত ১১ নভেম্বর ট্রানজিট ব্যবস্থা আরও সফল করতে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে ‘বিশেষ জায়গা’ পাওয়ার আবদার প্রসঙ্গে বলেন, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে খুব জট লেগে থাকে। তাই যদি একটি বিশেষ জায়গা বা স্পেস নির্ধারণ করে দেয়া হয় তাহলে পণ্য স্থানান্তরের জন্য সেটি সহায়ক হবে। পিটিআই এবং ইকোনমিক টাইমসের খবরে বলা হয়, ভারত-বাংলাদেশ প্রটোকল রুটের অধীনে বাংলাদেশের বড় দুটি বন্দর চট্টগ্রাম ও মোংলা হয়ে ভারতের উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলের রাজ্যগুলোকে দেশটির অন্যান্য স্থানের (মূল অংশের) সঙ্গে সংযুক্ত করে পরীক্ষামূলক কার্গোর ট্রান্সশিপমেন্ট সম্পন্ন করেছে ভারত। ভারতের সুযোগ সুবিধাকে ব্যবহার করে তৃতীয় দেশগুলোতে পণ্য রফতানি করতে বাংলাদেশকে প্রস্তাবও দিয়েছে ভারত। রেল, সড়ক ও নৌপথের মাধ্যমে সংযুক্তি উন্নীত করে ভারতের উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলের উন্নয়নকে সামনে নিয়ে আসার জন্য প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদির প্রশংসা করেন মন্ত্রী রাজকুমার সিং। তিনি বলেন, বিশ্বের কারখানা এবং অফিসে পরিণত হতে চলেছে ভারত। আর, এরজন্য সংযুক্তি (কানেকটিভিটি) অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ।-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Transit facilities have already been provided through Chittagong port, the situation is difficult to handle the import and export of the country'No such formal proposal has been received yet': Port Authority spokespersonShafiul AlamTime of publication: November 20, 2022, 12:00 AMChittagong port is struggling to handle almost 95 percent of the country's import-export trade. Every year the pressure and demand of container and open general cargo handling at this major seaport is increasing. At present, 32 lakh 55 thousand TEUS containers, about 12 million metric tons of open general (break bulk) cargo and about 4 thousand merchant ships come and go in Chittagong Port annually. The yards have a capacity of about 50,000 TEUS containers. On top of that, transit facility has been given to India through Chittagong port. One-way transport of 'Indian goods to India' and one-way transit and corridor systems have increased the pressure of cargo handling on the limited infrastructure facilities of ports. India is seeking a 'special space' (dedicated space or yard) in Chittagong port amid this poor condition of the port. Which will further smooth and expand India's transit facility through the port.India has made a 'request' to Bangladesh for 'dedicated space' or special space in Chittagong port. If this facility is granted, Indian goods will be moved to India more easily, at a smoother pace. The economy of the North-East, known as the 'Seven Sisters' of the neighboring country, will help to strengthen. India's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said such a request to Bangladesh on November 11. This news was reported by Economic Times and PTI, the official news agency of India.According to the news, the Union Minister of State raised the issue of the request while speaking at the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on November 11. He said that we have requested Bangladesh to make a special place in Chittagong port. Northeast region of India will benefit if this request is kept. The economy there will be prosperous. He told PTI that there is a lot of congestion at Chittagong port. So if a special place is provided then it will help in moving the goods at a smooth speed.When asked about this, Chittagong Port Authority (CHBAK) Secretary Omar Farooq told Daily Inkilab on Saturday yesterday that no such formal proposal has been received so far. We know it in the media. The appropriate authority will consider the formal proposal when it comes. The port authority is always ready to implement any decision of the government.The implementation of transit and corridor agreements in the name of 'Connectivity' or 'Transshipment' has already started to fulfill India's demands towards Bangladesh. The transit agreement executed between Bangladesh and India in Delhi on October 25, 2018 reads: 'Agreement on the Use of Chittagong and Mongla Ports for Movement of Goods to and from India'. That is, according to the agreement, 'Indian products are going to India'. Bangladesh is getting the corridor benefits. Which is a one-way transit and corridor system. Because no product of Bangladesh is being exported to India under this system. Already trial run or experimental transit-corridor activities have been completed through Chittagong and Mongla seaports. The transit system will be launched in full swing soon.On September 7 and October 19, Indian goods in transit were brought and transported through India's Calcutta port and Chittagong port by "MV Trans Samudera" ship. Earlier, on August 8, a shipment of India's transit goods arrived at Mongla port from Calcutta port in India by the ship 'MV Rishad Raihan'. After the transit agreement, India's first cargo ship 'MV Senjuti' arrived at Chittagong port from Haldia port in Kolkata on July 21, 2020.Meanwhile, India's Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on November 11 about the demand for 'special space' at Chittagong port to make the transit system more successful, Chittagong port is very congested. So if a special place or space is defined then it will be helpful for moving the goods. According to PTI and Economic Times, India has completed a trial cargo transshipment under the India-Bangladesh protocol route connecting the northeastern states of India with the rest of the country (main part) via Bangladesh's two major ports of Chittagong and Mongla. India has also offered Bangladesh to export goods to third countries using India's facilities. Minister Rajkumar Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing forward the development of India's Northeast region by promoting connectivity through rail, road and waterways. He said, India is going to become the factories and offices of the world. And, for this connectivity is very important.