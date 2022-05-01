What's new

Now China says do more

Look at what Bajwa has done to Pakistan. Now China is saying do more. They are not wrong as what can you expect from an army who is running property, fertilizer, bank, shadi halls and other business. Plus the most important business of toppling elected government. After all this do you really think they will be able to focus on security of country for which they get salary and perks?

Excerpt from the article.

They also urged the Pakistani government to improve their governing capability, and further improve protection over Chinese citizens and projects to avoid slackness. They said the Pakistani military should reflect on their work fighting against terrorism - their plans are not detailed enough and lack persistence and there are loopholes in acquiring intelligence.
Full article here.
Pakistan urged to fix counter-terror shield for all Chinese projects and personnel, especially during political reshuffle - Global Times

Our army is useless when it comes to fighting enemies, but is excellent in oppressing Pakistanis. Well done Bajwa.
 
Our army is usless when it comes to fighting enemies, but is excellent in oppressing Pakistanis. Well done Bajwa.
What did the army do to gain all of this hate? I still don t understand. Army is the reason India hasn't invaded Pakistan and annexed it into great bharat.

Please respect the Pakistani army.
 
What did the army do to gain all of this hate? I still don t understand. Army is the reason India hasn't invaded Pakistan and annexed it into great bharat.

Please respect the Pakistani army.
Army is the reason we have choors sitting in gov and robbing our country. Eventually, Pakistan will disintegrate from within without the enemy having to even lift a finger... that's some army we have. Fucking fat cunts enjoying the high life while our people suffer.
 
