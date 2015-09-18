/ Register

  Sunday, August 26, 2018

Now, bid to push back antiquity of the Vedas

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Sep 18, 2015.

  Sep 18, 2015 #1
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Updated: September 18, 2015 14:16 IST
    Now, bid to push back antiquity of the Vedas - The Hindu
    Next weekend, Delhi University will host scholars who will reassess the chronology.
    [​IMG]

    The theme has been a bone of contention between left and liberal historians and many among the Sangh Parivar.

    Moves are on, at the Sanskrit Department of the University of Delhi, to push back the commonly accepted date of the Vedas through astronomical calculations. Next weekend, the department will host scholars from across India who, over three days, will reassess the existing Vedic chronology accepted by a range of European scholars and Indian historians.

    A bone of contention

    Politically, the theme has been a bone of contention between Left and liberal historians and many among the Sangh Parivar.

    Most Indian historians have held that the Harappan civilisation declined by 1800 BC and the Aryans appeared in north-west India around 1500 BC. Using philological evidence, the overlap between Vedic Sanskrit, old Persian and ancient European languages, most scholars have argued since the 19th century that the Rig Vedic Aryans came from outside.

    Politically, this led to low-caste movements since the 19th century in western and southern India, where this theory was used to argue that Aryans had defeated “pre-Aryan” original inhabitants of India.

    The Hindu Right has seen this theory as one that divides Hindus on caste lines. Significantly, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not use the term Adivasis (“original” inhabitants) but Vanavasis (forest dwellers) for tribes, as all Hindus are “original” to India for it.

    Any backward reassessment of Vedic chronology is useful for the Sangh, as it would imply that the Vedic and Harappan people were the same and there was no Aryan migration.

    While accusing western, “Christian” scholars of distorting Sanskrit literature and disagreeing with the writings of eminent Indian Marxists, the university’s Sanskrit Department head, Ramesh Bhardwaj, denies any personal association with the Sangh Parivar.


    Dating tools

    “Many scholars have used archaeology to date the Vedas, and this does not take them before 3000 BC. But there are other dating tools that have been ignored or forgotten,” he says. “There are instances where Vedic literature offers the positions of stars and constellations at the moment it was composed. This can be calculated back mathematically to figure out the date when the positions actually corresponded to the description.” Mr. Bhardwaj says this can offer the latest possible date of the text, be it “5000 or 10,000 years back”.

    He recalls that Lokmanya Tilak had used this method of calculation. Now, he adds, an Indian academic in the West has developed software to make accurate calculations.

    The “method”, however, takes the Vedas as always representing a fact and never an imagination, though the latter is often part of all literature.

    Mr. Bhardwaj has an answer for this. “Vedic culture was a yajna-based culture, and the exact auspicious hour is very important for yajnas. So, the descriptions must be factual.”

    Veteran historian D.N. Jha told The Hindu: “People have come up with dates ranging from 1100 BC to 4000 BC from astronomical calculations. This shows that the evidence itself is dubious.” He added that for the Rig Veda, it was difficult to say whether what was being seen as a constellation was indeed a description of one.


    Mr. Bhardwaj disapproves of the use of the word “classical” for Sanskrit by western writers, saying the term is used in the West to refer to a “dead” language while Sanskrit is still an “integral part” of our lives.


    On scientific references

    He is, however, not convinced with arguments by many that all scientific inventions, including, say, aviation, are contained in ancient texts. “To correlate ancient scientific references to modern science, one needs to be an expert in the terminology of both. Where the traditions are still alive, like maths or Ayurveda, one can make claims regarding ancient achievements. Any other claims may not yet have evidence to back them.”

    Significantly, the University of Mumbai’s Sanskrit Department had in the last Indian Science Congress organised a session on ancient science, which included a paper on ancient aviation.

    Indian Council of Historical Research Chairman Y.S. Rao has been invited for the Delhi University meet, which is part-funded by the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Sansthan, an organisation under the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #2
    Pulsar

    Pulsar SENIOR MEMBER

    What a waste of time! Don't these buggers have anything better to do? Like ideas for improving health, education, sanitation, poverty alleviation, development etc etc? How the heck is the antiquity of the Vedas going to help? IDIOTS! :cuckoo:
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #3
    Srinivas

    Srinivas ELITE MEMBER

    Any assessertions based on facts is a welcome scenario.
    Based on genetics ANI came to India thousands of Years ago. There may be some small migrations happened through out ages and there may be some influences from outside.

    But Largely Vedic civilization is indigenous to India, there is no concrete evidence that Rigaveda came from outside and Vedic philosophy differs with Zoroastrian and pre Zoroastrian era philosophy largely!

    Language and Philosophy are completely different sets and one cannot say common language means common philosophy !

    Vedas are seen as a higher intellectual thoughts even by the today's standards and one can only find this kind of thought in India according to the historic facts established until now.

    However the missing puzzle is some of the Zoroastrian texts which were destroyed by Alexander and and other invaders. Influence and mixture of beliefs do not mean the entire philosophy came from outside. Ideas might have spread and exchanged between the two great civilizations that are well established and thriving throughout the ancient era.
     
    Last edited: Sep 18, 2015
  Sep 18, 2015 #4
    Prajapati

    Prajapati BANNED

    When the entire "ARYAN" invasion theory and existence of "Aryans" has been proven to be propaganda, what is the point of claiming "Aryan" every time ?


    Why are you wasting your time in pdf rather than improve health, education, sanitation, poverty alleviation, development etc etc? How the heck is posting on pdf going to help ? IDIOT ! :cuckoo:
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #5
    Bornubus

    Bornubus BANNED

    lamo Aryans massacred the inhabitants of IVC (one theory).

    Remember the name of most important Rig Vedic god Indra is Purandar which means destroyer of Citadels.Citadels were important component of IVC.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #6
    Prajapati

    Prajapati BANNED

    This is a common mistake when people who do not know or understanding Hinduism translate Hindu scriptures.

    Human body is called 'Pur' or 'Pura', which is why Man is called PURUsh. So Purandara means destroyer of human body, saver of souls.

    Which is why we have "SingaPUR", "NagPUR" etc. which means settlement of bodies i.e. people. Not settlement of souls or Jeeva (because Hindu know better).

    The AIT proponent and christian translators of Vedas gave the title of "fort destroyer" to Indra.

    In Jain scriptures Indra is called Purandara because he is the one who set fire to the body of "AdiNath" and destroyed the body of their first Tirthankar.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #7
    Bornubus

    Bornubus BANNED

  Sep 18, 2015 #8
    scorpionx

    scorpionx PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    It will be fun to see if the Sangh holds one book of Tilak as 'bible' (Orion) while scrapping immediately the other (The arctic home of the vedas).
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #9
    Arya Desa

    Arya Desa BANNED

    Rig veda compiled in 1600 BCE end of story.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #10
    Levina

    Levina ELITE MEMBER

    i'm glad Vedas are atleast getting talked about...
    IVC/SSC, migration and aryans- West would never accept our version of the story till we prove them wrong.To them its about religion, to us its about getting back to our roots.
    ISRO now heads the project to locate Saraswati and am sure that once they 're done with this project a lot of ppl/critics will be silenced...till then I'll let them bark.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #11
    Srinivas

    Srinivas ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,859
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +8 / 14,576 / -23
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India

    Yes there are some Gods,beliefs and worship patterns we find similarity between Middle east, Persia and India.

    Example Zoroastrians are fire worshipers and Indians also do fire worship but Fire is only seen as one of the element.

    Even Greeks also did Fire worshiping.

    Vedas are written in India, its philosophy is universal !

    Persians have their own texts !
     
    Last edited: Sep 18, 2015
  Sep 18, 2015 #12
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Fire is not worshipped but its a mode to worship the Supreme Creator .

    Vedas are the first divine revelation and after that the same message was spread to other nations. Its like a big family of Indian Tribes laters other nations have adopted our religion.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #13
    Srinivas

    Srinivas ELITE MEMBER

    Yes you are correct, Fire is seen as the medium to worship the Creator. When you sit in front of Diya, fire altars etc...etc... The communication medium between God and his creation becomes strong. You can check Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev videos in this regard.


    Vedas are not revelations entirely, they are revealed when the Rishis sat on the seat of meditation. No where in the world this kind of technique is seen. Which helps to establish the fact that Vedas are indigenous.
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #14
    SarthakGanguly

    SarthakGanguly BANNED

    Brilliant. Excellent news indeed. :)

    Those liking your posts will be classical Indian seculars.

    My theory holds so far. :D
     
  Sep 18, 2015 #15
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Divine revelations were revealed from Supreme creator on the Chosen ones who were pious and kind and it has happened in every era when Adharma has increased.

    Vedas are the first divine revelation
     
