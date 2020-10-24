Protest_again
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 19, 2019
- 3,209
- -38
- Country
-
- Location
-
Now, any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu & Kashmir
NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union territory (UT) by amending several laws.
The MHA notified what it calls UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The Centre has repealed or substituted 26 state laws.
In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.
Before repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that the amendments did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists.
However, there are several exemptions in the Act which enable transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, including setting up of educational or health care facilities.
The MHA notification will come into force with immediate effect.
Reacting to the MHA notification, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that J&K is now up for sale.
"Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale & the poorer small land holding owners will suffer," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.
NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union territory (UT) by amending several laws.
The MHA notified what it calls UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The Centre has repealed or substituted 26 state laws.
In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.
Before repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that the amendments did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists.
However, there are several exemptions in the Act which enable transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, including setting up of educational or health care facilities.
The MHA notification will come into force with immediate effect.
Reacting to the MHA notification, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that J&K is now up for sale.
"Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale & the poorer small land holding owners will suffer," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.