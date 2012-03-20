What's new

Now a Hospital Technician Loses Her Job For Celebrating Pakistan Win.

Jammu: Hospital technician loses govt job over WhatsApp status 'showing celebration' of Pak's win in T20 match

A hospital technician in Jammu's Rajouri lost her job over her WhatsApp status that reportedly showed "celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan" in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday.


Sunil Bhat JammuOctober 28, 2021UPDATED: October 28, 2021 23:17 IST

1635446546092.png


An operation theatre technician at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu's Rajouri lost her job over her WhatsApp status that reportedly showed "celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan" in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir terminated the services of the technician on Thursday. The principal of the college, Dr Brij Mohan, issued an order to this effect after the deputy superintendent of police in Rajouri brought the matter to his notice.

The order states, "A viral video has come to the notice of the undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP HQ, Rajouri, who sent the same via WhatsApp, in which Safiya Majeed, working as an OT technician in GMC and AH, Rajouri, seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards the nation."

ALSO READ: J&K Police books medical students for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s victory over India in T20 match

"No employee of this institution shall be allowed to be disloyal to the nation," the order says.

The principal also stated that the technician took leave and did not report back to work after her period of leave had elapsed. "No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties," he added.

www.indiatoday.in

Jammu: Hospital technician loses govt job over WhatsApp status 'showing celebration' of Pak's win in T20 match

A hospital technician in Jammu's Rajouri lost her job over her WhatsApp status that reportedly showed "celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan" in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
Wow indians have gone full retard. Aren't there courts in india or the courts are also retarded?
 
That's injuns for you, trying to force patriotism like a 3rd class totalarian state.
 
