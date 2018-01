General characteristics

Crew: 1

Length: 13.75 m (45.1 ft)

Wingspan: 8.00 m (26.2 ft)

Height: 4.87 m (15.9 ft)

Wing area: 30 m² (322.9 sq.ft)

Empty weight: 6,247 kg (13,772 lb)

Max. takeoff weight: 13,400 kg (29,542 lb)

Powerplant: 1 × Snecma M88 turbofan

Dry thrust: 50.04 kN (11,250 lbf)

Thrust with afterburner: 75.62 kN (17,000 lbf)

Performance

Maximum speed: Mach 1.88 (1,243 mph [2,000 km/h])

Range: 3,765 km (2,339 mi)

Service ceiling: 17,000 m (55,775 ft)

Rate of climb: 16,500 m/min

Wing loading: 446.67 kg/m²

Armament

Guns: 1× 30 mm cannon

Hardpoints: 11 total (including 2× wing-tip hardpoints for infra-red homing air-to-air missiles)

Avionics (The first set of avionics are for, should Lockheed Martin be involved with the project, the second is should they decline)

AN/APG-77(AESA) radar: 125–150 miles (200–240 km) against 1 m2 (11 sq ft) targets (estimated range)[115]

AN/AAR-56 Missile Launch Detector (MLD)[90]

AN/ALR-94 radar warning receiver (RWR): 250 nmi (463 km) or more detection range

MJU-39/40 flares for protection against IR missiles

Thales RBE2-AA AESA radar

Thales SPECTRA Electronic Warfare system.

Thales/SAGEM-OSF Optronique Secteur Frontal infra-red search and track (IRST) system.

94 million USD/unit