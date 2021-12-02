November export brings home $4.04b, helped by RMG

Helped by RMG, November export brings home $4.04b The export earnings in November grew more than 31 per cent year-on-year to US$4.04 billion, riding on the readymade garments (RMG) sector in the pandemic. Bangladesh fetched $3.07 billion from merchandise shipments in November last year, according to provisional data released by Export Promotion...

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: December 02, 2021 16:04:27The export earnings in November grew more than 31 per cent year-on-year to US$4.04 billion, riding on the readymade garments (RMG) sector in the pandemic.Bangladesh fetched $3.07 billion from merchandise shipments in November last year, according to provisional data released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). The November earnings also surpassed the target set for the month by 13 per cent.Besides, the country's merchandise exports in the July-November period of the current fiscal year (FY22) also grew 24.29 per cent to $19.79 billion. The July-November earnings from merchandise exports were 15.92 billion in FY21.The export earnings during this period also surpassed the target by 13.27 per cent, according to EPB data.Out of the total $19.79 billion export earnings during the July-November period, the RMG sector fetched $15.85 billion, recording a 22.97 per cent growth compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.A breakdown of the clothing-sector performance shows that the knitwear subsector earned $8.98 billion from exports, registering a 25.91 per cent growth.Export earnings from woven garments increased 19.32 per cent to $6.87 billion in the first five months of FY22. Home-textile exports also recorded a 25.3 per cent growth to $563.6 million in the July-November period of the current fiscal year.Meanwhile, the jute sector that demonstrated positive growth throughout the last fiscal recorded a 17.45 per cent fall in the July-November period with $456.83 million earnings, down from $553.43 million.