Novel Iranian missile launch technique - Underground canisters

For the first time in the world, Iran revealed a novel way of launching ballistic missiles. In this method, missiles are contained within canisters and kept in erected positions underground, covered with soil and are ready to fire. This is a different layout to underground "missile cities" we have seen before from Iran. In this new method, there is no need for the underground bunker systems. You can put these missiles almost anywhere and they are ready to fire with almost no preparation time needed.So why was this done? This was to increase the survivability of the launch platforms. Meaning not just in Iran, but any nation the imports this system can greatly increase the survivability of their launch systems.How easy is this to accomplish? Was is just a matter of putting any missile in a canister and put it in the ground? Absolutely not. One reason for this is the missile in these canister experience a great deal of temperature change and must not explode during this firing stage etc. We do not know the exact details of the missile launched from this launch platform system, but one appears to be an upgraded member of the Fateh family. The other is a finless missile that appears to utilise Trust Vestor Control (TVC), more on the missile will come when we learn more.See below for the video of the launch from underground:Once again, a great innovating move by Iran in the missile sector. With the arrival of this, now the adversary can expect a missile from almost anywhere.