Novel Iranian missile launch technique - Underground canisters

Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,541
12
6,031
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
For the first time in the world, Iran revealed a novel way of launching ballistic missiles. In this method, missiles are contained within canisters and kept in erected positions underground, covered with soil and are ready to fire. This is a different layout to underground "missile cities" we have seen before from Iran. In this new method, there is no need for the underground bunker systems. You can put these missiles almost anywhere and they are ready to fire with almost no preparation time needed.

So why was this done? This was to increase the survivability of the launch platforms. Meaning not just in Iran, but any nation the imports this system can greatly increase the survivability of their launch systems.

How easy is this to accomplish? Was is just a matter of putting any missile in a canister and put it in the ground? Absolutely not. One reason for this is the missile in these canister experience a great deal of temperature change and must not explode during this firing stage etc. We do not know the exact details of the missile launched from this launch platform system, but one appears to be an upgraded member of the Fateh family. The other is a finless missile that appears to utilise Trust Vestor Control (TVC), more on the missile will come when we learn more.

Here is what the erected launch systems will look like when it is underground (this one was on ground to show its layout):






Here is the missile being launched from underground:





See below for the video of the launch from underground:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1288398979592593408

Once again, a great innovating move by Iran in the missile sector. With the arrival of this, now the adversary can expect a missile from almost anywhere.
 
Last edited:
Mithridates

Mithridates

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2019
2,765
0
4,720
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Possibly it will increase the survivability against A2G munitions too. there is no shrapnel to worry about, so better you don't miss the exact location and good luck finding it.
 
LittleFish

LittleFish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 24, 2014
411
0
629
Country
China
Location
China
Innovation indeed by Iran.
But I think it is not a 100% perfect plan, drones/SR-71s/spy satellites can't see the canisters underground, but you need to bury it underground first, and the burying process can be detected by them. It seems these canisters will be buried in desserts, but it is easy for yankees to detect since burying something in a dessert is apparent. Maybe Iran has some methods to make the bury process invisible as possible.
 
Shams313

Shams313

FULL MEMBER
Mar 27, 2014
596
0
1,006
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
LittleFish said:
Innovation indeed by Iran.
But I think it is not a 100% perfect plan, drones/SR-71s/spy satellites can't see the canisters underground, but you need to bury it underground first, and the burying process can be detected by them. It seems these canisters will be buried in desserts, but it is easy for yankees to detect since burying something in a dessert is apparent. Maybe Iran has some methods to make the bury process invisible as possible.
Yesss!
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,425
-1
11,863
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
As General Hajizadeh said, this new missile system doesn't need the usual launchers or preparations. it means we can launch them in mass numbers. it's like the VLS of ships, but for ballistic missiles, underground and hidden.

In one of Uzi Rubin interviews he said Iran needed months to launch the promised 3000 missiles, so here is our answer Mr Rubin.
 
KediKesenFare

KediKesenFare

MEMBER
Apr 14, 2015
4,110
12
7,924
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
There must be a reason why major world powers don't do this. I mean, burying a missile canister is hardly a new and innovative idea.

We need the opinion of unbiased experts on this.
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,448
6
4,342
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
KediKesenFare said:
There must be a reason why major world powers don't do this. I mean, burying a missile canister is hardly a new and innovative idea.

We need the opinion of unbiased experts on this.
Well because they usually have a nuclear triad and most missiles that are being expected in a first strike to survive are sub based. Silos(even well hidden) appear more offensive of a weapon to me, they will not survive a nuclear weapon. They are easy to spot by HUMINT and spy sats usually. If I was Iran I would use trains or large trucks to deliver missiles.
 
S

scimitar19

FULL MEMBER
Apr 25, 2011
199
-1
239
Philip the Arab said:
Silos(even well hidden) appear more offensive of a weapon to me, they will not survive a nuclear weapon. They are easy to spot by HUMINT and spy sats usually. If I was Iran I would use trains or large trucks to deliver missiles.
Imagine a nuclear tipped missile buried under dirt NOT IN SILOS! Doesn't require extreme precision guidance but sufficient nuclear blast. IMHO triad equation does not exist anymore since these things can be smuggled in third countries and bury them and activating in the proper time. They do not require infrastructure nor launching sequence like with normal missiles.

If they can place them under the ground why not placing them in water near enemy's coastline?!
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
10,720
48
11,989
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KediKesenFare said:
There must be a reason why major world powers don't do this. I mean, burying a missile canister is hardly a new and innovative idea.

We need the opinion of unbiased experts on this.
Given the scale and depth of the overarching surveillance apparatus Americans have fielded (huge sums of money invested), they keep an eye on a large number of developments in all regions of interest, and mark all 'regions of concern' for potential suppression.

Now there are pros and cons of each arrangement in isolation. Therefore, it is better to have different types of Firepower-delivery mechanisms in place. You never know which mechanism will help you sling more shots towards a potential adversary should the need arise.
 
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2016
3,273
6
4,795
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
LeGenD said:
Given the scale and depth of the overarching surveillance apparatus Americans have fielded (huge sums of money invested), they keep an eye on a large number of developments in all regions of interest, and mark all 'regions of concern' for potential suppression.

Now there are pros and cons of each arrangement in isolation. Therefore, it is better to have different types of Firepower-delivery mechanisms in place. You never know which mechanism will help you sling more shots towards a potential adversary should the need arise.
In a way underground missile silos are similar in concept...
...what I'm wondering is how are these missiles buried in sand...maintained?

In an underground silo(mostly in case of nuclear tipped missiles)...it is built to keep the missile away from the elements...there are personnel that can make sure everything is working as intended...enter targeting information, initiate launch sequence, etc.

In this case I suppose targeting info and relevant data can be pre selected...as in each missile already has a target it will shoot towards once launched...and can wirelessly be given a launch command...
...but how about maintenance? Would it require personnel to drive to each location for inspection once a year(or once every 5 years or whatever other time...I'm not sure about how often ballistic missiles are checked to see that everything is in working order).
 
E

enroger

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2018
101
0
163
Country
China
Location
China
LittleFish said:
Innovation indeed by Iran.
But I think it is not a 100% perfect plan, drones/SR-71s/spy satellites can't see the canisters underground, but you need to bury it underground first, and the burying process can be detected by them. It seems these canisters will be buried in desserts, but it is easy for yankees to detect since burying something in a dessert is apparent. Maybe Iran has some methods to make the bury process invisible as possible.
One thing they can do is bury a whole lot of fake missiles with handful of real ones, if US want to play "Whack a mole" with precision weapon it would get expensive...
 
Tamiyah

Tamiyah

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2019
475
1
364
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wait a sec. If they have ability for make underground cannisters which is quite impressive then there would be no big challenge for them to make their own VLS system for their upcoming navy ships.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
10,720
48
11,989
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cookie Monster said:
In this case I suppose targeting info and relevant data can be pre selected...as in each missile already has a target it will shoot towards once launched...and can wirelessly be given a launch command...
...but how about maintenance? Would it require personnel to drive to each location for inspection once a year(or once every 5 years or whatever other time...I'm not sure about how often ballistic missiles are checked to see that everything is in working order).
The highlight part = interesting plan and strategy. This has better chance to work. The more you wait, the more you are in trouble because expect communications part to degrade and decline subject to enemy attacks as time passes by.

Maintenance is necessary nevertheless; equipment will degrade otherwise.
 
