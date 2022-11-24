What's new

Nov 24 2022:Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta now widely available [for purchase] to ALL Tesla owners in North America [> 1 million with FSD capable cars]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
30,034
28
20,031
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595682322707267584

electrek.co

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America.
electrek.co electrek.co

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America. It’s no longer limited to drivers with a high safety score.

FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla FSD Beta wide release to everyone “in about a month” as total distance driven approaches 60 million miles
Replies
0
Views
237
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla starts rolling out of Full Self-Driving Beta in Canada
2
Replies
17
Views
786
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta now has over 100,000 drivers in the program
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
5K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Tesla Faces Criminal Probe From DOJ Over Its Self-Driving Car Claims
Replies
2
Views
158
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla is creating a simulation of San Francisco in Unreal Engine [to test Full Self Driving's computer vision]
Replies
0
Views
255
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom