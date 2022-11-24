Nov 24 2022:Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta now widely available [for purchase] to ALL Tesla owners in North America [> 1 million with FSD capable cars]

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America.

FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car's navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.