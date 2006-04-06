What's new

Notify PAF Aircraft Crashes

melb4aust

melb4aust

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2005
1,626
0
215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PAF lost one of its F-7 Fighter jet during a normal training mission in Attock near Dhok Pathan. Unfortunately Pilot lost his life(Shaheed) too. Though there was loss of ground life. Airheadquarter has already formed an inquiry board to find out the reason of the crash.

We have gotta wait for more latest news to find out who was the pilot, how this incident happen.
But that was really bad for us, especially the loss of a life a pilot. We need JF-17 soon to phase out these old F-7's.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
E

EagleEyes

ADMINISTRATOR
Oct 3, 2005
16,776
25
15,242
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
F-7 sure make the category of Mig-21s. Even though they are effective, but are really bad as far as the crashing rate goes. I think much of the causes of the crashing depends on the maintenance, air frame age, and total awareness of the planes condition which i am pretty sure Chinese and Russian fighters lack due to how their avionics is.
 
N

Nasir

FULL MEMBER
Dec 6, 2005
185
0
11
Yeah man F-7 jet crashed and this time pilot didn't make it. Its really sad how our air force's crashing rates are increasing. :embarassed:

Pakistan air force pilot killed in crash

Islamabad: A Pakistani air force pilot was killed when his fighter jet crashed Wednesday while on a routine operational training mission near Pindigheb town, 95 km southwest of here, officials said.

"The pilot of the aircraft received fatal injures but no loss of civilian life or property has been reported on the ground," an air force spokesman here said.

He said the Chinese-made F-7 aircraft crashed "apparently due to technical malfunction."

"A board of inquiry has been set up to determine cause of the accident," the spokesman added.

In addition to the US-made F-16 and French Mirage aircraft, the air force is currently flying Chinese-made F-7s, F-7PG and A-5 fighter planes.

The air force is also planning to introduce the Chinese-technology JF-17 Thunder aircraft to its fleet of warplanes in March 2007. The plane has been jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China.

http://www.newkerala.com/news2.php?action=fullnews&id=37434
Click to expand...
 
Bull

Bull

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2006
6,850
0
280
A.Rahman said:
didnt he had ejection system working ? any more info on this news?
Click to expand...
Probably he decided to be in the plane so that he can manouvoure the plane out off populated area.
 
melb4aust

melb4aust

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2005
1,626
0
215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Prashant said:
Probably he decided to be in the plane so that he can manouvoure the plane out off populated area.
Click to expand...
yeah you are right, it is sad and as well proud for a nation that their pilots risk their own lives to protect the life lives of others.
I wish i could salute those guys:army: .

 
S

sigatoka

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2005
1,013
0
29
They should ground these old planes. These planes have no use in modern war. They can't even fly without crashing, how will they perform in combat?
 
melb4aust

melb4aust

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2005
1,626
0
215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Yeah i do agree, and obviously they are waiting for JF-17 induction to cover em up.
These old copies of MIG-21 are a bit better, but still are the same species. No doubt that MIG-21 has performed well in the past, served many nations and also had a high fear ratio among the opponents, but that was a long time ago, things have changed alot in the last couple of decades. Should scrap all these old machines.:what:
 
N

Neo

RETIRED

New Recruit

Nov 1, 2005
18
0
3,868
sigatoka said:
They should ground these old planes. These planes have no use in modern war. They can't even fly without crashing, how will they perform in combat?
Click to expand...
F-7P and F-7PG were a purchased as PAF was desperate for new fighters due another US imposed weapon embargo.
Once the JF-17 enters, it will start replacing obsolete fleet of AQ-5's and the F-7P's.
 
melb4aust

melb4aust

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2005
1,626
0
215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Another PAF fighter jet went down near Baldea town in Karachi:embarassed: . Fortunately:angel: pilot is safe. The name of the pilot, jet and all other details are still to come.
 
S

sword9

PROFESSIONAL
Mar 17, 2006
586
0
24
PAF is going through the same phase like the IAF in the 80's due to the aging Mig-21s. The only solution is new aircraft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 3, Guests: 6)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fatman17 Notify PAF Crashes... Suggestions & Discussions 3
Ivan Govt notifies 3-day holiday for Eidul Azha Social & Current Events 0
Morpheus No protocol to be allowed at airports: CAA notifies Covid-19 guidelines Social & Current Events 1
S Sindh Govt. Notifies Lifting ban On High Rise Infrastructure & Development 0
Get Ya Wig Split Trump notifies Congress to designate Brazil as Major Non-NATO Ally World Affairs 1
Zibago Ramzan 2019: Office timings notified by federal government Social & Current Events 0
Ali Tariq Returning officers notified for elections in tribal districts Pakistani Siasat 0
The Eagle PHC notifies judges’ appointments in newly merged tribal districts Social & Current Events 0
C Ogra notifies up to 143pc increase in gas prices Pakistan Economy 64
ghazi52 Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs notifies dissolution of National Assembly tonight Pakistani Siasat 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top