Notify PAF Aircraft Crashes

PAF lost one of its F-7 Fighter jet during a normal training mission in Attock near Dhok Pathan. Unfortunately Pilot lost his life(Shaheed) too. Though there was loss of ground life. Airheadquarter has already formed an inquiry board to find out the reason of the crash.



We have gotta wait for more latest news to find out who was the pilot, how this incident happen.

But that was really bad for us, especially the loss of a life a pilot. We need JF-17 soon to phase out these old F-7's.