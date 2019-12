So today, during daytime, i was looking at a passenger plane flying above me, i noticed something really unusual.I was wearing sunglasses as well.So this is the thing, starting from the nose of Passenger plane, there was let’s say, (not good at talking geometry), a virtual line, we extend from the plane, to about 3 lengths of the plane. Now, there are 2 arcs from this line on the right as well as left, both around 15-25 degree from the virtual line (base). At first i thought it was front light, emitting from somewhere around the nose and eventually widening or dispersing, but why during day time ?I want to know what is this thing i noticed. But when i removed the sunglasses, the beam disappeared.Any idea ? Or tag people who might know this.