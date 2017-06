http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...lding-rules/story-kuF76W9wg20kIV0lbsBINJ.html



The Bodh Gaya nagar panchayat initiated the action after a petition was filed by the hoteliers’ Association and the mukhiya sangh in the Patna high court against “violation of building rules and conversion of monasteries into guest houses and hotels”.

The rules of Bodh Gaya Nagar Panchayat permits only 10 rooms at each monastery. “But many have more than 50 luxurious rooms that are let out to tourists on exorbitant rates,” he said.

This is not the first time that action had been initiated against “erring” monasteries. The state chief secretary, had in July last year, convened a high-level meeting that was attended by in-charges of 54 foreign monasteries, Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) office-bearers, representatives of hoteliers’ body and Bodh Gaya Nagar Panchayat members. The chief secretary had then directed the Magadh division commissioner and the Gaya district to inquire into alleged violation of building rules by monasteries. Besides, the chief secretary also directed all authorities concerned to find out if any monastery had come up on unauthorised land.