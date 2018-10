99.99% of the news being created in Pakistan by various media is fake. As astounding as it may sound, this is the reality. The country and its people are under sustained attack by false news to create confusion and uncertainty. This is part of the hybrid war being waged on the country.



It is very surprising that the Agencies here have failed to counter this sustained media attack on the country. It is critical for the agencies here and the IK government to come up with a strategic counter measure or this is going to get much worse.

