  Saturday, January 11, 2020

Nothing to hide anymore - proxies of the IRGC

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by dBSPL, Jan 11, 2020

    dBSPL

    IRGC is now straight up embarrassing their proxies and (actively backed) militias that spent years convincing us they are not Iranian proxies. This demonstration of muscle, and menacing press information shows also represents a paradigm shift for Iran's postmodern war strategies.

    In a press conference 2 days ago, they had the flags of Hizbollah, Kata'ib Hezbollah, Houthis among others. Exactly like this:

    [​IMG]

    So which flags presented in this bravado show?

    Left to right:

    Iran's National Flag
    IRGC Flag
    Iranian Airforce Flag? (im not sure)

    and goes on with proxies:

    Hizbullah (Lebanon)
    Houthis (Yemen)
    Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraq)
    Hamas (Gaza and its very interesting for me)
    Liwa Fatemiyun. (Afghanistan)
    Liwa Zaynabiyun (Pakistan)

    ***

    Iran has certainly been manipulated and this is the most important factor that forces it to make more mistakes.
     
    Retired Troll

    Pakistanis are unaware of any such Iranian militia.

    camelguy

    He should know his place that little monkey, in a few decades we will outnumber him
     
    mangekyousharingan

    camelguy

    We will export Arabs to Tehran, my Arabization campaign is going ahead full steam.
     
    Philip the Arab

    I will have 40 kids once I am rich.

    Arab world needs to arm occupied Ahwaz if a conflict breaks out between Iran and the US. We will take back Ahwaz and expand there.
     
    camelguy

    Any Arab that produces less than 10 should be punished
     
    mangekyousharingan

    Threat of the century. "Just wait and see, 100 years from now, we will be more than you"
     
    Philip the Arab

    I agree, we will Arabise everywhere from America to Siberia.
     
    camelguy

    Jokes aside, for him to put up those flags behind him is a direct insult to several of the groups, several countries and many leaders. Not going to help you. Few extremists (Iran lovers) in the PMU, the majority are Shia Iraqis who will reject anything like this.
     
    Malik Abdullah

    'Nine tenths of the religion is dissimulation so one who doesn't dissumlate has no religion'

    'Whoever abandons dissimulation before the appearance of hidden Mahdi is not one of us'

    Watch how quickly they deny interfering in other countries yet they do it. Israelia and Iranis have alot in common they should be natural allies.
     
    mangekyousharingan

    Why is it an insult? If you are an Iranian proxy, it means you owe your allegiance to Iran or Khamenei. Why would they have anything against Iran representing them? Do you think the Saudis would get angry or proud if an American official had the Saudi flag next to the American while giving a press release?
     
    Malik Abdullah

    In civilized society of today your ways are unethical and outright pathetic.

    If you still do not understand it then you are brainwashed af and arguing with you is a waste of time.
     
    Retired Troll

    Can you explain by marking the Iranian proxies on a map?

    It will give true measure of regional power Iran.
     
    camelguy

    The PMU rejects the term 'militia' or to be called Iranian, which is an insult to them. Many of the clerical top PMU leaders are truly sell outs, but the majority of the low-ranking fighters will take this as an insult.

    The PMU has both a military leadership chain and a clerical one, the military leadership is not so well known. You are mistaken if you think the PMU will actually follow IRGC orders against Baghdad, if such a thing would occur the group would disintegrate as many will refuse to comply. The remaining smaller minority who would follow the orders would be hated by society and wouldn't stand much of a chance.

    Although the above is unlikely, that general is shitting on himself by putting up all those flags behind him.
     
