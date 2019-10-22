Nothing Changed With "Brotherly" Nation of Iran in Past One Year

Attack happened in Ormara which is in Makran division that borders Iran



Now if these terrorists were supported by India or raw then they surely didn't come from Rajasthan crossed whole of Sindh then entered Balochistan and then traveled to an area near Iran to attack FC troops



You see logic in that???



Yes India is involved. But let's not forget it's partner in crime.



Kalbhushan wasn't the only RAW operative working in Iran after all