What's new

Nothing Changed With "Brotherly" Nation of Iran in Past One Year

BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,298
-25
19,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CrazyZ said:
NDS and RAW are behind the violence.... lets not get distracted.
Click to expand...
Same thing.... Field operational base of RAW is in Iran!
Just try to ask for Iranian visa bypassing Iranian network in Pakistan.
There's a reason why Pakistanis are hated most by Iranians.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,720
0
72,232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CrazyZ said:
NDS and RAW are behind the violence.... lets not get distracted.
Click to expand...
Attack happened in Ormara which is in Makran division that borders Iran

Now if these terrorists were supported by India or raw then they surely didn't come from Rajasthan or Gujarat then crossed whole of Sindh then entered Balochistan and then traveled to an area near Iran to attack FC troops

You see logic in that???

Yes India is involved. But let's not forget it's partner in crime.

Kalbhushan wasn't the only RAW operative working in Iran after all
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,793
3
3,315
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Attack happened in Ormara which is in Makran division that borders Iran

Now if these terrorists were supported by India or raw then they surely didn't come from Rajasthan crossed whole of Sindh then entered Balochistan and then traveled to an area near Iran to attack FC troops

You see logic in that???

Yes India is involved. But let's not forget it's partner in crime.

Kalbhushan wasn't the only RAW operative working in Iran after all
Click to expand...
Ormara is no where near Iran. Its closer to Karachi. Let the investigating complete before blaming Iran.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,720
0
72,232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CrazyZ said:
Ormara is no where near Iran. Its closer to Karachi. Let the investigating complete before blaming Iran.
Click to expand...
It is in the Makran division where BLF is most active

Same BLF that has sanctuaries in Iran

Funny Ormara is closer to Iran than both Afghanistan and India but you think Iran is not involved but India and Afghanistan are. :lol:
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,255
7
9,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Anyone who expects them to change is fool. Only thing saudis and iranis are good at is brewing CAOS and spreading sectarian terrorists in other Muslim countries. You have to protect yourself so stop expecting them to turn a new leaf over a year. As a matter of fact this ingression will increase after sanctions are lifted against iran.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
H
The US Wages A Scientific War Against Iran
Replies
0
Views
489
Homajon
H
Bill Longley
INDIAN ISOLATION AND NEW POLITICAL ORDER IN SOUTH ASIA
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
Amavous
Remembering the siege of Makkah : 40 Years on
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
raja786
Ghazwa-e-Hind
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
2K
Old School
Old School

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top