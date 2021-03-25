Notes on Lao Cai – The provincial capital on the Vietnam-China border

FacebookTwitterPinterestPocketLineWeChat
Lao Cai is the capital city of the province of the same name, in the Northwest region of Vietnam. Most visitors only pass through here on the way to Sapa. Train enthusiasts know it as the place to disembark and then walk across the border to China to get the train to Kunming.
This year during the pandemic I’ve been visiting provincial capitals of Vietnam as a travel quest, so after my visit to Sapa I spent a night here instead of getting the bus straight back to Hanoi.
Lao Cai Map
Here is a map of Lao Cai, with places marked out that are mentioned in this article.
Even without the quest, I wanted to visit Lao Cai. I’m intrigued by border cities, and I was also interested in its history in relation to the Yunnan railway from Kunming to Haiphong.
From the limited information online there didn’t appear to be a central square or main shopping street to stay, so I figured that staying near the river on the border would be a good idea. The Google Map of Lao Cai is completely scrambled on the border. It looked like there were canals in the city, and it was hard to tell where the border was. Perhaps this has something to do with Google Maps being blocked in China.
This has happened to me before in Phu Yen province, where a peninsula was missing on the map. The satellite image at least shows the reality.
I booked a hotel on the river, and it turned out that my room had a view of China.
This was in September 2020, and at that point it had been over 6 months since I had crossed an international frontier. I haven’t worked out the last time I was in the same country for over 6 months, but it was probably Australia in the mid-2000s. I looked longingly at this international frontier wondering when international travel will start again.
I’m instinctively drawn to borders, so the first thing I did after checking in was walk towards the border gate.
Of course the border was closed due to the pandemic, so there wasn’t activity here. You can walk along the river and see the city of Hekou in China on the other side. From here I could see some propaganda billboard with the slogan:
“China’s opening door will not close, but only will open wilder and wilder.” Ok, sure thing China.
There was no one else along the riverfront, and I was mindful that taking photos near a border crossing could get me in trouble. I saw that a guard noticed me and he looked like he was contemplating coming over, so I made my way to a nearby cafe to work out what to do next.
I found a temple to walk to, and on the way there I passed the decommissioned railway bridge. I don’t recommend taking photos of border bridges, but my camera must have gone off just as I was crossing the bridge. Wow, timing.
There has been talk of a unified railway that would connect Kunming to Hanoi. China has built a new standard-gauge railway that replaces the old metre-gauge railway. China wanted to build a new railway to Hanoi and Haiphong as part of a three-pronged railway that would extend from Kunming into Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. The proposal hasn’t gained traction in Vietnam, so if you want to do the train trip you have to cross the border by foot to continue your journey.
At the entrance to the Den Thuong Pagoda is a zodiac circle featuring the animals of the lunar calendar.
And there is the rat, who is having a terrible year of it. To be fair, the trouble started in 20(COVID)19 when it was the year of the pig (and my lunar year animal).
The temple has one of the most amazing temple trees you will see anywhere.
The temple itself is small but worth the diversion.
On the way back I found a coconut vendor selling coconuts all the way from Ben Tre in the Mekong Delta. Ben Tre is famous for its coconuts, and at 20,000 VND ($0.85 USD) for a large coconut, I thought it was a reasonable price given the journey it had to make to get here.
Around the city I saw the logo for Lao Cai, which looks similar in concept to the Sapa logo.
When I don’t know what to see in a new Vietnamese city I will look for some kind of war memorial. The Lao Cai Martyrs Memorial did not disappoint.
The highlight here is the tiled mural that faces the main road. The mural shows different points in history over the course of the twentieth century. Judging by the hats there is an American and Frenchman under fire.
