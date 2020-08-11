/ Register

Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Passes Away Day after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

    Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

    A doctor at Sri Aurobindo Hospital said Indori suffered two heart attacks on Monday. "He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60% pneumonia," said Dr Vinod Bhandari.

    Indori, 70, who was quite active on social media, had written about his infection on his Twitter handle earlier in the day.

    “After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori has written.
    A well-known Urdu poet, he had also asked his followers and fans to wish him a speedy recovery, and urged them to not call his family to enquire about his well-being, while promising to update them via Twitter and Facebook.

    Indori was known to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country.
    https://www.news18.com/news/india/n...testing-positive-for-coronavirus-2777039.html
     
    Sad that there wont be any visitors to have a last look at him...
     
    Loved his poetry and his 'andaaz e bayan'. A sad day for poetry lovers ..
     
