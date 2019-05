Nepal officials have dismissed the Indian Army’s claim that one of its mountaineering expedition teams had discovered footprints of the mythical Yeti in the Makalu-Barun Conservation Area near the Nepal-Tibet border.In a tweet, accompanied by a photo of the expedition team and three photos of footprints in the snow, the Indian Army on Monday night said it had sighted “Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32X15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019”.The “elusive snowman had only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past”, the tweet continued.” Nepal Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey, told HT.