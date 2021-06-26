Not waiting for phone call from Biden, says PM Imran

VCheng said: Moe, Larry and Curly can only do so much. The effort here seems to demonize any and all perceived external factors to cover up the disastrously overplayed hand by Pakistan. That will fail.



However, having observed that, I am still sure that both countries will be able to find a workable way forward, simply because neither side has many alternative options that are as feasible. Click to expand...

Nice nicknames, lmao. But I wouldn’t be so confident as you. I’m not sure what the US needs from us if our leverage over the Taliban is not adequate enough to save Ghani. All it will take is their own face-saving, and some convenient opportunity for spite, and that will be us wrapped up for the foreseeable future.Also, a more credible civilian leadership might have been able to better represent Pakistan’s position as a whole. This last minute consensus building is hasty and inadequate. Alas, at the risk of turning this into the usual bickering fest, I won’t say anything else on that final point. Biden knows us, which is why he doesn’t take IK up.